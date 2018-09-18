Americans are ordering food to be delivered more than ever before and there's a lot more on the menu than pizza.

Getty Images

Pepperoni pizza, queso and sushi don't have much in common or really even go together. Except on Sept. 20, when three made-up holidays highlight the items.

Thursday is National Pepperoni Pizza Day, Free Queso Day and Free Sushi Day.

While two of the days have the word "free" in their names, they are not widespread promotions. Free Queso Day is Moe's Southwest Grill's day, and P.F. Chang's takes credit for Free Sushi Day.

Here's where the savings are Thursday:

Free Queso Day at Moe's

Chips and salsa are free at the fast-casual chain daily, and on Thursday so is "liquid gold."

It's the ninth annual Free Queso Day and participating Moe's locations are giving away free six-ounce cups of the cheesy dip, no purchase necessary.

"Free Queso Day is our favorite day of the year because it gives us the opportunity to say thank you to all of our loyal fans and what better way to do so than with a free cup of our fan-favorite liquid gold," said Bruce Schroder, Moe’s president in a statement.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

There's also a chance to win free queso for life. The prize valued at $5,000 means one free cup of queso per week for 24 years, according to the contest rules.

Enter through Thursday by downloading the Moe’s app, making a purchase at Moe's and checking in through the app by scanning the receipt or by visiting Moe’s Facebook page pinned post.

The winner will be announced on Friday.

More: Best September deals: Your guide to the month's freebies and bargains

More: Get free Chick-fil-A nuggets with the chicken chain's app through Sept. 29

More: Wendy's offering free burgers through Sept. 30

Free Sushi Day at P.F. Chang's

On Thursday, dine in at participating P.F. Chang's restaurants and get a free eight-piece Spicy Tuna or California Roll.

"The only strings attached to this offer are the ones used to catch the fish," P.F. Chang's said in a news release announcing the deal.

To get the deal, mention it to your server. There's a limit of one per customer, but "is not limited to a maximum per table."

Last year, P.F. Chang's served nearly 93,000 sushi rolls nationwide. This year, the chain hopes to surpass 100,000, said Dwayne Chambers, P.F. Chang's chief marketing officer in the release.

Learn more at www.freesushiday.com.

Pepperoni Pizza Day deals

Weeks after National Cheese Pizza Day, it's time for pizza with a topping. However, the deals, available at participating locations, aren't as plentiful as two larger pizza days, National Pizza Day in February and Pi Day on March 14. Offers can vary by location.

Cicis: With a coupon Thursday, medium pepperoni pizzas for takeout are $3.99 each, limit three per order. Plus, through Sept. 30, get a $5 large one-topping pizza to go with an offer included in the MyCicis app.

Domino’s: Through Sunday, large two-topping carryout pizzas are $5.99 each through Sept. 23, the pizza chain announced in a news release.

Papa John's: For a limited time, save 25 percent off a regular-priced item with promo code PAPATRACK.

Papa Murphy's: Order a pizza online Thursday and get a free large Signature Pepperoni Pizza with promo code FREEPEP.

Pizza Hut: Buy any large menu-priced pizza Sept. 20 and get one medium pepperoni pizza for $1 with promo code PEPPERONI2018.

PT’s Taverns: Classic pepperoni flatbreads will be $8 for National Pepperoni Pizza Day.

Round Table Pizza: Through Sept. 25, get 20 percent off a large or extra large pepperoni pizza with promo code PEPP.

Urban Bricks: The growing pizza chain is selling its Urban Classic Pepperoni Pizzas for $4 Thursday.

More deals: Local and smaller restaurant chains may also offer specials. Check your favorite restaurant's social media page.

Whether you like basic pepperoni and mushroom or something a bit more exotic, there’s something about finding a good local place that can be beat.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pizza sign-ups, rewards and more

Restaurants haven't announced more specific deals for Sept. 20, but here's how to save year-round with pizza rewards programs:

Blaze Pizza: Download the Blaze app and join the rewards program for discounts and freebies.

California Pizza Kitchen: Get a free small plate for signing up for CPK Rewards at www.cpk.com.

Chuck E. Cheese’s: Join More Cheese Rewards and get a free personal one-topping pizza on your next visit, earn $10 after every three visits within one year with a $20 minimum spend, rewards for your child’s birthday and half-birthday and more. Sign up at www.chuckecheese.com/more-cheese-rewards.

Domino’s: With the mix-and-match special, choose two select menu items for $5.99 each. Earn points toward a free pizza with the Piece of the Pie Rewards program.

Donatos: Find special offers at www.donatos.com/offers.

Giordano's: Join the chain's G-Club at www.giordanos.com/join.

Godfather's Pizza: Join Godfather's Pizza Rewards and get a free one-topping pizza with the purchase of breadsticks or cheesesticks when you sign up. Offer varies by location.

Hungry Howie's: Sign up for Howie Rewards at www.hungryhowies.com/howierewards.

Imo's Pizza: Get a free regular order of Provel Cheese Bites when you register for the chain’s rewards program at www.imospizza.com/rewards.

Jet's Pizza: Sign up for the e-club at www.jetspizza.com/eclub.

Marco's Pizza: Join the email club for discounts at www.marcos.com/email-club.

Mazzio’s Italian Eatery: Find coupons and deals at www.mazzios.com. Also get a $5 off $10 coupon for joining the email club.

Papa John's: With Papa Rewards, earn points toward free pizza, desserts and more. Sign up at www.papajohns.com/papa-rewards.

Pieology: Join Pieology's Pie Life rewards program at www.pieology.com/pie-life. Also sign up for emails to get a free Cinnamon Churro Pizza with a purchase.

Pizza Hut: For a limited time, large two-topping pizzas are $7.99 each for delivery and carryout orders. Sign up for Hut Rewards to earn free pizza at www.pizzahut.com.

Pizza Inn: Earn freebies and get exclusive offers with Pizza Inn Rewards. Sign up at www.pizzainn.com/rewards.

Pizza Patrón: The Latin-inspired pizza chain has eight regular combos.

Pizza Ranch: Find deals and coupons at www.pizzaranch.com.

Round Table Pizza: Sign up for offers at www.roundtablepizza.com.

Sbarro's: Join The Slice Society and get a coupon within 24 hours for a free NY XL slice with purchase of a beverage. Sign up at www.sbarro.com.

Toppers Pizza: Find deals at www.toppers.com.

Uno Pizzeria & Grill: Join Uno's Insider Club for "deep savings and delicious rewards." Also get a free gift for signing up at www.unos.com.

Yard House: Pizzas are half-priced during traditional and late night happy hours. Happy hour days and times vary by location and are posted at www.yardhouse.com.

More: The best frozen pizza you can buy is actually gluten-free

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista, follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko and email her at kelly.tyko@tcpalm.com. Sign up for her weekly newsletter at www.tcpalm.com/newsletters.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com