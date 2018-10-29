WASHINGTON – What happens in the 36 governors races across the country Tuesday may not be as crucial as which party wins control of the House and Senate.

But the outcome of these state races will play a major role in the next two elections: The winners will help presidential candidates of their party in 2020 and play a key role in drawing the new House district boundaries for the 2022 midterm elections.

And some history may be made on Tuesday.

In Florida, Democrat Andrew Gillum is hoping to become the state’s first African-American governor. In Georgia, Democrat Stacey Abrams of Georgia is trying to become the first black woman governor in U.S. history. Gillum is facing GOP Rep. Ron DeSantis, whom President Donald Trump endorsed during the primary. Brian Kemp, Abrams’ Republican opponent, got a late campaign visit from Vice President Mike Pence.

The voting process itself became a major issue in the Georgia race with Kemp accusing Democrats of trying to hack into the state's voting system and Abrams charging that Kemp, who is secretary of state, was trying to suppress turnout among minority voters.

Election watchdog groups were reporting wait times for voters of three hours Tuesday in the Atlanta metro area — the result of a combination of large turnout and technical problems.

Problems with machines used to check in voters in five Gwinnett County precincts, part of the northeast Atlanta metro area, caused delays. In one case, a precinct did not open on time and a judge ordered it to stay open until 7:25 p.m. ET, the Gwinnett Daily Post reported.

Going into Election Day, Republicans held 33 governorships to 16 for Democrats. One independent, Gov. Bill Walker of Alaska, withdrew from his re-election race a few weeks ago.

Of the 33 GOP-held seats, 26 are up for election and 13 of those are open. Of the 16 Democratic-held seats, nine are up for election, of which four are open.

Most experts predict Democrats will pick up a net of six to eight governorships. Three states now in GOP hands – Illinois, Michigan and New Mexico – appear likely to elect Democratic governors.

Nine races are considered tossups by many observers: Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Wisconsin, Kansas, Oklahoma, Maine, Nevada, and Ohio.

Kansas and Oklahoma feature elections to replace term-limited Republican governors – Sam Brownback in Kansas and Mary Fallin in Oklahoma – whose experiments in severe tax cuts left their states reeling.

Democrats are not only hoping to reduce the GOP advantage in governors, but they also are hoping to cut into the large advantage the Republicans have in state legislative seats.

The GOP holds almost 1,000 more state legislative seats than Democrats, 4,101 to 3,118, and controls about two-thirds of state legislative bodies, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Thirty-four states have one-party control of the governor's office and both legislative bodies – 26 are all Republican and 8 are all Democratic.

Again, the makeup of state government becomes crucial when the results of the 2020 census are used to draw new maps for the U.S. House seats in each state. Those new maps will first be used in the 2022 election.

The GOP controlled much of the map-drawing after the 2000 census, giving the party a large structural advantage, experts say. The Brennan Center for Justice estimated in a report issued in March that Democrats would have to win the overall vote for House seats by 11 percentage points in order to recapture control of the body.

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams takes the stage May 22, 2018, to declare victory in the primary on Election Night in Atlanta. If elected, Abrams would become the first African American female governor in the nation.

Jessica McGowan, Getty Images

