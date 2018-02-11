MOORESTOWN, N.J. – Destination Maternity Corp. will trim its retail network – and shrink some stores – as part of a turnaround plan, the company’s top executive has announced.

“We intend to close between 42 and 67 stores and leased shops by year-end 2019,” CEO Marla Ryan said, noting the troubled firm wants to reduce brick-and-mortar expenses while boosting online sales.

Among other changes, Ryan said the retailer will test “smaller formats with reduced square footage to drive higher productivity.”

In a conference call with investment analysts Thursday, Ryan outlined plans to cut costs, boost sales and develop new products and customer services.

Ryan was named CEO in May, becoming the fourth boss in less than a year at the Moorestown, New Jersey-based firm. The company on Thursday announced a three-year employment agreement with Ryan.

Destination Maternity in September reported a net loss of $3.8 million for the first half of its current fiscal year after losing $12.1 million over the previous two years.

Net sales fell to $199.6 million for the six months ended Aug. 4, down 2.5 percent from the year-earlier period. That reflected the net closure of 27 stores, the company said.

The firm, which designs and sells maternity apparel, operates 480 stores and 634 leased department locations.

According to Ryan, store closings will target “unprofitable locations and … overly saturated markets.”

“We continue to aggressively look at all expense,” she said.

Ryan said the firm expects to save $1 million next year by reducing executive compensation. It will save up to $900,000 through lower costs for employee benefits in part by shifting more costs to its workers, she added.

Additional savings will come by refinancing debt and selling off excess inventory through "liquidation events" and to wholesalers.

Ryan also said the firm will pursue innovations, such as last month’s introduction of same-day delivery to online shoppers in parts of the New York City market. She described the initial response to that service as “very positive.”

