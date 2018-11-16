ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An early winter storm that dumped more than six inches of snow on Central Park spread chaos and misery from the Midwest to New England and even into the Deep South, caused at least seven deaths and triggered a New York-area commuter nightmare with jammed roadways, fuming travelers, icy highways and buses stalled for lack of snow tires.

Off the Virginia coast, NASA even had to postpone a planned supply mission to the international space station.

The wintry weather was moving quickly across New England Friday, but could linger in some parts through Saturday morning.

Snow totals across the country's northern tier piled up as quickly as snowflakes from the unexpected pre-Thanksgiving storm. The St. Louis area had as 8 inches of snow, parts of suburban Philadelphia got 5 inches, and sections of New Jersey were on target for 8 inches, while parts of southern New England was bracing for up to to 6 inches as the storm moved east.

More than a foot of snow fell across portions of the Poconos in Pennsylvania and the Catskill Mountains in New York and 6 to 10 inches of snow accumulated from western Maryland to northeastern Massachusetts.

Outages were reported throughout the snow's path. As of early Friday, roughly 300,000 customers were without power, mostly in Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, according to poweroutage.us.

In Pennsylvania, along a 30-mile stretch of I-78 in the Lehigh Valley, some drivers were stuck for up to 12 hours Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

At one point, WPVI-TV reports, police drove along the oppositie side of the interstate, honking their horns to wake up drivers who fell asleep in their trucks. "Drivers, wake up! Traffic's moving!" police shouted.

Some parts of New Jersey received 6 to 8 inches of snow, making it one of the largest totals ever for a single storm in November.

New Jersey State Police responded to 555 crashes and 1,027 motorists in need of aid, Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

The storm appeared to catch travelers and political leaders alike off guard.

"The total lack of preparedness from the governor’s mansion on down left our state in a complete mess!" said Jay Wanczyk, who spent over 7 hours on an NJ Transit bus from Pompton Plains to Manhattan.

Newly installed New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy sympathized.

"Again, I don’t blame folks for being, you know, sitting there in a parking lot, being frustrated," he said. "But again, patience. Mother Nature has thrown us a real tough one tonight and we’re going to clear the roads out.”

New Jersey's largest city, Newark, was among the metropolitan areas blitzed by the storm. A ground stop was in place briefly at the city's international airport early Friday morning following a day in which 400 flights were cancelled. A ground stop was also briefly in place at Boston Logan Airport on Thursday night.

Former Gov. Chris Christie, no longer in the governor's mansion, joined the critics, saying he needed five hours and 40 minutes to drive from Piscataway to Mendham, a 27-mile trip that normally takes around 40 minutes.

In New York city, commuters were advised not to go to the Port Authority Bus Terminal because of overcrowding that turn into an almost immovable wall of commuters staring at the schedule board.

The poor weather made it difficult for buses to reach the terminal, officials said. And a multi-vehicle accident on the George Washington Bridge and the closure of the Bayonne Bridge connecting Staten Island to New Jersey added to the traffic nightmare.

Stephanie Garcia said her mother was going from Pelham to Yonkers — typically a 12- to 15-minute drive — that took her 4.5 hours.

"It's a total disaster. There were cars and buses stuck absolutely everywhere," Garcia said. "I don’t know why they didn’t salt the roads before it started."

In Washington, D.C., the federal government is open Friday.





