Thanks to Elf on the Shelf and Reindeer in Here, families have more options than ever when it comes to establishing a new holiday tradition.

But which is the best fit for you?

To help you decide, we laid out the details for your side-by-side comparison. But first, a little background:

Elf on the Shelf is the established option. Since it debuted in 2005, more than 11 million have been sold, according to CNN.

It was created by twin sisters Chanda Bell and Christa Pitts and their mother, Carol Aebersold, and was based on their own family tradition of putting an elf around their house during the holidays.

Reindeer in Here is the newcomer, but it’s rapidly growing in popularity.

Billed as a low-maintenance, less-stern tradition, it sold out when it debuted last year. It received awards by a slew of parenting organizations, including Mom’s Choice Awards, National Parenting Product Awards and The Toy Insider.

What are the major differences?

Reindeer don’t hide like the elves do (which means no panicking to remember to hide him in a new spot before the kids wake up). Kids are encouraged to take their reindeer wherever they go. Elves aren’t allowed to be touched because they might lose their Christmas magic.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

MORE: 25 places to hide your Elf on the Shelf this holiday season

While elves are scouts for Santa and report on children’s behavior, reindeer are friends of Santa and children and share wishes between the two.

Reindeer in Here is billed as the more feel-good alternative to Elf on the Shelf.

Courtesy of Reindeer in Here

And now, here’s everything else you need to know:

Elf on the Shelf

Story: Santa has Scout Elves that help him with his naughty and nice lists. Families adopt an elf, who watches while kids are awake and then flies back to the North Pole each night to give Santa a report on their behavior. When the elf returns home, he finds a new hiding spot and waits for children to find him. But, kids aren’t allowed to touch the elf or he/she will lose its magic.

The catch: First, parents need to remember to move their elf each night. They’re also tasked with finding new – and more intricate – hiding spaces. It’s more difficult than you think. But isn’t the kid’s excitement worth all the effort?

Cost: $29.95 for the starter kit, which includes an elf doll and a hardcover book about the tradition.

LTSOrnament

Mike Marano

When it starts: Many elves return from the North Pole the last week of November, leading up to Dec. 1 (a time known as Scout Elf Return Week). But, all elves are different and some wait until the second week of December.

Accessories: Let us count the ways! Not only do elves come in male and female and with different skin tones, you can buy them clothes, paper crafts and shrink-and-send letters to Santa. They also have pet helpers, including a reindeer and a Saint Bernard puppy.

Reindeer in Here

Story: The reindeer is the first Christmas gift of the year from Santa. He can go everywhere with your child: The playground, the store and to bed. Each night, the reindeer communicates your child’s wishes to Santa. On Christmas Eve, children put their reindeer under the tree so Santa can take him or her back to the North Pole, where they’ll live until early next December.

The catch: Not much. Maybe that the reindeer will get dirty from going everywhere with your kid. And there’s a chance it could get lost. But other than that, it’s a special tradition that requires almost no effort from parents.

Cost: $29.99 in stores and $32.99 on Amazon for the starter kit of reindeer plush doll and storybook.

Reindeer in Here kits are sold at retail stores, Amazon and online.

Courtesy of Reindeer in Here

When it starts: Dec. 1 through Dec. 24.

Accessories: Though Reindeer in Here is new, he comes with a lot of extras. You can get a wishing jar that comes with 24 cards to write down Christmas wishes and coloring and sticker book. Branded merchandise includes socks, blankets, mugs and treat plates.

Like All the Moms? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

READ MORE:

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com