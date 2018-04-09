Officials in southeastern New Mexico's booming oil and gas region want to expand their regional airport.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports Lea County commissioners voted last week to seek a construction contractor to start expansion at the Lea County Regional Airport that serves the community of Hobbs in southeast New Mexico.

Officials say the current 4,800-square-foot facility contains a post-security area with no restrooms and an insufficient seating area for passengers.

The airport has scheduled service on one commercial passenger airline; United Airlines affiliate ExpressJet offers two daily round-trip flights to Houston Bush Intercontinental Airport on Embraer E145 regional jets.

Commissioners were told that the Federal Aviation Administration and the New Mexico Department of Transportation likely will cover the estimated $4.1 million, 7,800-square-foot expansion.

Other amenities to be provided or upgraded include an improved baggage claim area, the ticketing area, spaces for food vending and room for three rental car agencies.

