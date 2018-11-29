Samuel Little, who often went by the name Samuel McDowell, leaves the Ector County Courthouse after attending a pre-trial hearing Monday, November 26, 2018 in Odessa, Texas.

Mark Rogers, Odessa American/AP

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said Samuel Little, convicted in 2014 of three killings, confessed to 90 murders dating back to 1970 in exchange for moving to a new prison.

Authorities have corroborated 34 of the killings with several others awaiting confirmation, according to a statement from the FBI. If all his confessions are confirmed, he could be among the most prolific serial killers in U.S. history.

"Law enforcement has only recently begun unraveling the true extent of his crimes," said the FBI's statement.

The FBI is working with Texas Rangers, the Department of Justice, and multiple state and local law enforcement agencies to corroborate Little's confessions.

Little, 78, was arrested in 2012 in a shelter in Kentucky, then extradited to California on a narcotics charge. Los Angeles police obtained a DNA match to Little on three unsolved murders in the area in 1987 and 1989 and was charged with three counts of murder. In 2014, he was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences without parole.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

As Little was awaiting trial in Los Angeles, authorities in at least nine other states began scouring cold case files to see if Little may be connected.

According to the FBI's statement, Little confessed to killings in 16 states — including Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Louisiana and Mississippi — during an interview in May with Texas Ranger James Holland.

"He went through city and state and gave Ranger Holland the number of people he killed in each place. Jackson, Mississippi — one; Cincinnati, Ohio — one; Phoenix, Arizona — three; Las Vegas, Nevada, — one," said Christina Palazzolo, a crime analyst with the FBI's Violent Criminal Apprehension Program, in a statement released Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Bobby Bland, district attorney in Ector County in Texas, revealed Little's confessions to the killings. "People for years have been trying to get a confession out of him and James Holland is the one who finally got him to give that information," Bland told the Associated Press.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com