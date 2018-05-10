FICO Eataly World, a theme park for food lovers

Today there are franchised Eataly stores all over the world, from Istanbul to Stockholm, New York to Moscow. As impressive as they are, most pale in comparison to the Italian originals – especially the new mothership, FICO Eataly World, outside Bologna, Italy. The world’s largest agri-park, this is to Italian cuisine what Disney World is to amusement: the biggest and most impressive, operating on multiple levels of entertainment, education, shopping and dining. It is a new tourist landmark, a true destination in and of itself, worthy of a full day – if not more.

A partnership between various major Italian food producers, local and national government consortiums, and Oscar Farinetti, founder of Eataly, it is an homage to the heavily regionalized nature of Italian cuisine, a place to learn about and experience all the various food specialties of the country under one enormous roof – and outdoors. FICO variously means fig, or cool (as in hip), and is an acronym for a food production facility, and Eataly World feels like a shopping mall crossed with a museum. It is full of demonstration production facilities where visitors can learn and see how things like pasta, cheese and gelato are made. These are functional mini-factories behind glass making everything from fresh-baked breads to sausages to pastries, even a mill for grinding flour and another for pressing fresh extra virgin olive oil. It is full of high-tech interactive experiences, with a half-dozen immersive theaters (the only surcharge – admission to the rest of the facility is free), plus cooking demonstrations and hands-on classes. Outdoor areas are full of animals, farms and vineyards, and inside is a retail paradise where you can purchase every type of specialty ingredient used in Italian cuisine, down to the seeds to grow your own, along with pots, cutlery, cookbooks and home decor. But most of all, it is a place to eat, with free tastings, bars and restaurants at every turn.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The numbers are staggering: FICO Eataly World spans 20 acres, a mostly indoor culinary theme park laid out like a giant shopping mall. There are 16 sit-down restaurants, plus 12 more dining stalls and stands, as well as beer and wine bars, cafés and gelaterias, totaling 45 eating options in all – plus free samples at every turn. Forty shops sell Italy’s finest artisanal products from every region, with specialized stalls for things like pasta (fresh and dry), truffles, canned seafood, cured meats, gelato, candies, cakes and much more – plus there is a full-sized Eataly supermarket at one end. There is a huge wine shop and what is likely the largest selection of Italian craft beer in the country – plus a full working brewery. There are 30 special activities such as demos and cooking classes offered every single day, with 43,500 square feet of culinary education space. It’s so big that legendary Italian bicycle manufacturer Bianchi designed special three-wheeled bikes with shopping baskets visitors can rent to tour the place – and carry their goodies. The flagship Bianchi store is the only non-food-related vendor inside the enormous complex.

Outside are 4 acres of pastures, fields and farms dedicated to growing essential regional crops – like grapes for wine – and raising indigenous animal breeds such as Chianina cattle, Sardinian sheep and Ciociara goats. Hives produce honey, cows get milked, and all the products actually made onsite – hundreds of them – get a special FICO label. There is even a post office branch here, so visitors can mail things home, even to the United States. Every part of Italy, from Sardinia and Sicily to Tuscany and Piemonte, is represented in cuisine and products. It is literally an amusement park for foodies.

FICO Eataly World opened in Bologna in mid-November 2017, and received more than 1.5 million visitors in the first six months. The Eataly philosophy is for guests to “Eat, Shop, and Learn” about Italian culture through the country’s beloved culinary traditions, and they take this very seriously. Chief operating officer Tiziana Primori said, “I would like for visitors to first go home with more awareness of how important it is to choose carefully when buying food, whether at a store or restaurant. We also want them to leave with more awareness of the amazing biodiversity Italy offers. Finally, we’d like you to appreciate the simplicity of Italian food.”

Go hungry, you will want to eat everything here – and bring bags, because you’ll also want to take things home.

What to eat in Italy, from Rome to Como

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com