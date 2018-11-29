Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions made light of his recent ouster during an address to Illinois law enforcement officials Wednesday night and joked about being given a "pink slip."

"Well, a lot has changed since my visit here a few months ago, about a month ago actually," Sessions told the crowd at the Chicago Crime Commission’s annual Stars of Distinction awards dinner, in an NBC News video.

"I got a new title: former," he quipped.

"A lot of people have gotten pink slips I guess, but mine's a little more public than most, I gotta say," Session added.

President Donald Trump asked for Sessions' resignation just after the midterm elections earlier this month. Trump had long harangued and disparaged Sessions for his decision to recuse himself from the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Sessions' recusal led to the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller.

But Sessions expressed only warm feelings toward the president on Wednesday.

"I really enjoyed the honor, and appreciate the president allowing me to serve almost two years in one of the greatest jobs in the world," he said. "I'm satisfied and fulfilled, I think, with what we were able to accomplish. And I'm excited for those who will continue to lead the great department."

Trump sparked controversy when he appointed Sessions' chief of staff, Matthew Whitaker, to replace him. Critics have called Whitaker's appointment unconstitutional and have expressed concern about his past statements that were highly critical of Mueller's investigation.

Sessions also took a moment to speak out against the use of consent decrees against police departments accused of civil rights abuses, like those that the Justice Department issued during the Obama administration.

"It’s easy for lawyers and politicians to put requirements in these agreements, but it’s another thing for our officers to be able to carry them out effectively in the real world," Sessions said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

