"Fortnite" just brought back one of the hit video game's most popular outfits.

Publisher Epic Games confirmed it's bringing back the Skull Trooper and Skull Ranger skins, special skeleton costumes players can wear in the game.

The Skull Trooper is available for players with a male avatar, while the Skull Ranger suit is for female avatars. The suits are available in either white or green. For players who already have the skin, there's a version available in a glowing purple.

The skeleton costumes date back to the origins of "Fortnite: Battle Royale," which launched last year and has generated a frenzy in video games ever since.

Epic Games teased the costumes earlier this week ahead of the launch of a patch that went live Thursday.

Two weeks ago, Fortnite launched its long-awaited sixth season, aiming for a spookier theme featuring a floating island and corrupted areas.

💀⛏️... soon — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 10, 2018

Patch v6.02 is available now with a return from beyond the grave!



The Skull Squad Gear is available now. Complete challenges to earn the Ghost Portal Back Bling. pic.twitter.com/Yy5B0MDO32 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 10, 2018

