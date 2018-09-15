Matthew Perry says he's spent the last three months in the hospital.

The "Friends" actor, 49, revealed the news on Twitter Friday, his first social media post since March.

"Three months in a hospital bed," he wrote. "Check."

The news comes only a month after his rep confirmed to People and E! News that he was recovering from surgery to repair a gastrointestinal perforation.

"He is grateful for the concern and asks for continued privacy as he heals," the statement read.

A gastrointestinal perforation is considered a medical emergency, according to the health organization Sepsis Alliance. It occurs when a hole forms "anywhere in your gastrointestinal (GI) tract, which runs from your throat to your rectum."

This can lead to infection and even death.

Perry has been open about his health struggles, including his addiction issues he battled while filming "Friends."

USA TODAY has reached out to Perry's rep for comment.

