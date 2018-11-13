George Zimmerman pleaded no contest Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of stalking a private investigator who contacted him over his killing of Trayvon Martin, according to multiple reports.

The investigator, Dennis Warren, reached out to Zimmerman on behalf of producers behind “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story,” a documentary series on the slain teenager produced by rapper Jay-Z.

After the initial contact, Zimmerman allegedly responded with a barrage of threats to Warren, including that he would feed Warren to alligator.

"Dennis is a (expletive) WHO BOTHERED MY UNCLE IN HIS HOME," Zimmerman said, according to documents reported by the Orlando Sentinel. "Local OR former law officer He's well on his way to the inside of a gator as well. 10-4?"

Zimmerman sent 55 calls, 67 texts, 36 voicemails and 27 emails over nine days last December, according to Seminole County Sheriff's Office, and threatened to appear at the investigator's residence.

"Text me again. I'll show up at your home you (expletive)!!!" Zimmerman told Warren, deputies said.

Zimmerman later berated a female sergeant with the sheriff's office who called him about the repeated messages, continuing to "scream profanity" and misogynistic insults at her, court documents show.

The no contest plea entails no admission of guilt for Zimmerman, Orlando's WFTV reported, though he will serve 12 months of probation and be unable to possess a firearm during that time.

Zimmerman did not appear at the hearing, the station reported, which took place in Sanford and was also covered by the Sentinel.

Sanford is where Zimmerman fatally shot Martin, an unarmed black 17-year-old, in a gated community in 2012. Zimmerman, who identifies as Hispanic, was later acquitted of second-degree murder in a case that captured national attention.

“It’s an agreement we’ve reached with the state because we believe it’s in his best interests to amicably resolve this case,” said Zimmerman's attorney, Zahra Umansky, after a hearing last month.

Zimmerman was charged with stalking in May. As part of the case, Zimmerman claimed that he's $2.5 million in debt with no income.

The former neighborhood watch leader has moved in and out of headlines since his trail on Martin's death, including two domestic assault cases that were later dropped.

