General Motors is recalling more than 1 million full-size pickups and large SUVs that could suffer a steering malfunction leading to crashes.

GM said it had identified 30 crashes, two injuries and no deaths connected to the defect.

The recall covers certain 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC 1500 pickups, as well as 2015 Chevy Tahoe, Chevy Suburban, GMC Yukon and Cadillac Escalade SUVs.

While the recall covers 1.02 million vehicles, GM estimated that the defect affects only about 2 percent of the units.

The Silverado, GM's most popular model, makes up about 44 percent of the recalled vehicles.

"These vehicles may experience a temporary loss of" electric power steering, "followed by a sudden return," especially "during low-speed turning maneuvers," GM told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in a regulatory document.

"The loss and sudden return of EPS assist typically happens within a 1 second period and is caused by an electrical/software issue," GM said.

The defect could cause drivers to "have difficulty steering the vehicle, especially at low speeds, increasing the risk of a crash," according to GM.

The automaker said it launched a safety investigation on the matter on June 28. After analyzing customer complaints, conducting tests and completing engineering analyses, the automaker decided Aug. 30 to initiate a recall.

Customers will be notified if they are affected and will receive repairs for free.

Dealers will conduct a software fix to rectify the defect.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com