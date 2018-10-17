WASHINGTON - Texas Sen. Ted Cruz was heckled by a pair of women at an airport over his vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court justice.

"You think that putting a sexual assaulter on the court is a victory for women?" one of the women asked in a video posted on Twitter. The Texas Republican told the pair he believed in due process.

The women asked about Kavanaugh's testimony before the Senate and whether he committed perjury. "Shame on you Ted Cruz!" one woman yelled after asking why he voted to confirm a man who was accused of sexual assault.

"Thank you for expressing your First Amendment rights," Cruz told her. "God bless you, ma'am."

WATCH: Sen. @tedcruz is heckled at an airport by an angry woman. He thanks the woman for expressing her First Amendment rights and responds, “God bless you, ma’am.” pic.twitter.com/FdULfg0ToE — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) October 17, 2018

Anger has continued to mount over Kavanaugh's confirmation with some activists cornering Republican lawmakers in public places, such as airports and restaurants to call them out. Kavanaugh's confirmation, which one poll found 51 percent of Americans disapproved of, is expected to be a focal point in next month's midterm races.

Cruz is in a close battle against Democrat Beto O’Rourke to keep his seat in the Senate. The pair came out swinging in a debate Tuesday evening where Cruz was criticized for cutting off a moderator, telling him "don't interrupt me"

"Don't interrupt me, Jason," says Ted Cruz as the moderator tried to ask a follow-up question on the importance of remaining civil in debate.#TexasDebate https://t.co/zx11ahFiDT pic.twitter.com/4gxaJK3vw1 — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 17, 2018

It's hardly the first time Cruz has been accosted in public. Last month activists also cornered him in a Washington restaurant, chanting "we believe survivors!" as he and his wife were sitting down in the venue.

"I have a right to know what your position is on Brett Kavanaugh," one woman said in a video posted online of the incident. The heckling from the group was before Cruz voted to confirm Kavanaugh to the high court.

Other Republicans have also felt the heat from voters. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., was cornered in an elevator by women on the day of a crucial vote on Kavanaugh's future. He listened to them yell and as one of the women shared she was a sexual assault survivor.

BREAKING. Activists just chased @TedCruz out of a fancy Washington DC restaurant, chanting “We Believe Survivors!”



Cruz has been friends with creep Kavanaugh for 20 years. Now Cruz is on judiciary committee hearing his testimony.



Fascists not welcome! #CancelKavanugh pic.twitter.com/7mx6Tc32za — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) September 25, 2018

Other lawmakers haven't been so patient. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, told a group of activists, mostly women upset about Kavanaugh, to "grow up" and waved them away as he got into an elevator.

