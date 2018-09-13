Grizzly bears in the Rocky Mountains are getting another reprieve.

Two weeks after a federal judge in Montana temporarily halted the start of the first grizzly hunts in the contiguous United States in decades, he granted the bears another 14-day stay Thursday.

U.S. District Court Judge Dana Christensen is considering whether to restore federal protections for the grizzlies after the U.S. Interior Department declared last year they’re no longer in danger of extinction and removed them from the threatened-species list.

A maximum of 23 bears could be killed in the hunts in the Rockies.

Wildlife advocates and Native American tribes had sued over the decision to lift protections for 700 grizzlies in and around Yosemite National Park.

Christensen, who had delayed the hunts in Wyoming and Idaho two days before they were due to begin Sept. 1, said in Thursday’s decision that allowing the bears to be killed “would cause irreparable injury’’ to those who seek to protect them.

“That hardship substantially outweighs the hardship to the endured by the defendants … who must refrain only from hunting grizzly bears for an additional two weeks,’’ said Christensen, whose initial order was set to expire Thursday.

His decision was greeted with relief by environmental activists.

“We appreciate that Judge Christensen is preventing any unnecessary bloodshed while he deliberates on this important case,” Matthew Bishop, a lawyer with the Western Environmental Law Center, said in a statement. “There is simply no need to rush into a grizzly bear hunt, with potentially devastating consequences for this iconic species, when the merits of that hunt are being reviewed in federal court.”

The temporary restraining order Christensen initially issued can be extended only once.

Montana was the last state in the Lower 48 to allow grizzly hunting, in 1991, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Wyoming had not allowed it since 1974, and Idaho since 1946.

The restrictions were put in place in the Lower 48 states in 1975 to protect the last of the tens of thousands of bears who used to roam the territory between the Pacific Ocean and the Great Plains. Hunters killed most of them in the 19th and early 20th centuries, leaving about 1,700 in all of the Lower 48 states, primarily in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho. Alaska's population of 30,000 grizzlies is considered a distinct group.

In Yellowstone National park, the grizzly population had dwindled to just 136 before the 1975 restrictions were ordered to protect the bears and their habitat as the population recovered.

Bears now come into frequent conflicts with humans, through attacks on domestic livestock and people who encounter them unexpectedly in the forest.

The Yellowstone region bears also range across a large portion of Montana, but state officials decided against a hunt this year in part to demonstrate their commitment to conserving grizzlies.

Grizzly bears elsewhere in the Lower 48 remain protected as a threatened species.

Contributing: The Associated Press, Doug Stanglin and Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY

