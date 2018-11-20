— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Black Friday is coming. Thankfully, you don't have to wait until after Thanksgiving to score a great deal. Tons of retailers have already released plenty of early Black Friday deals and we've been diligently keeping track of them throughout the month. These sales are pretty competitive with those of Black Friday proper, so if you hate going to the store and dealing with crowds of people, this might be you best bet. Here are the five best deals we found on Amazon right now.

1. An air fryer for "healthier" fries

Make a healthier Thanksgiving dinner.

Philips

Air frying is the hottest way to crisp up fries or vegetables like broccoli in a more "healthy" way and would make a great gift for any cooking fanatic or health nut. Right now, you can get a Philips air fryer for its lowest price for today only. Philips makes the best air fryer we've ever tested and this is just a smaller version of it, which is perfect if you're low on storage space. We loved the Philips airfryer because not only could we not stop eating the crispy fries it made, but it was also great at cooking up other foods too.

Get the Philips Black Airfryer for $99.99 (Save $100)

2. One of our favorite travel mugs

These sleek mugs are perfect for coffee on-the-go.

Contigp

If you need a caffeine boost during your Thanksgiving road trip, you're going to want to bring along a travel mug filled with coffee—and this one from Contigo is one of our favorites. We love it because it kept our drinks hot up to eight hours thanks to the double-walled vacuum insulation and that it's basically spill-proof with its patented Autoseal technology. Plus, it's sleek, stylish, and comes in a variety of luxurious colors. Right now, it's at the lowest price we've ever seen in Stainless Steel, but you can also get it in sleek Matte Black for a few dollars more.

Get the Contigo Autoseal West Loop Travel Mug in Stainless Steel for $9.99 (Save $5)

3. A micro SD card for extra storage

Never run out of storage again.

SanDisk

If you're planning on getting someone a Nintendo Switch for the holidays, you might as well gift them a micro SD card for some extra memory, too. That way they won't get frustrated when they run out of space during their current game conquest. This one from SanDisk has 64GB that should last you a while, and right now, it's down to its lowest price.

Get the Sandisk Ultra 64GB Micro SD Card for $13.60 (Save $2)

4. A roasting rack for Thanksgiving turkey

Prep for your Thanksgiving feast.

Reviewed / Lindsay D. Mattison

Thanksgiving is just two days away people! If you still don't have all the proper tools to cook a Thanksgiving feast you better act on it fast. This roaster from Circulon is the best affordable roasting pan we've ever tested, which is perfect for those of us who don't want to destroy the bird but also don't want to spend too much money. We loved this pan because it worked just as well as some of the more expensive models, but the nonstick surface may need to be replaced within a few years. Right now, you can get it for the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the Circulon Roaster with U-Rack for $29.99 (Save $10)

5. One of the best sound machines

Sweet dreams.

LectroFan

Having trouble sleeping because your loud neighbors are keeping you up at night? It may be time to invest in a sound machine. After testing a variety of sound machines, this one from LectroFan was our runner-up. We loved this model because it was one of the more affordable options and although it only offers two sound settings (fan and white noise), that's all you really need to hit the hay. Right now, it's down to its lowest price on Amazon.

Get the LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Machine for $38.17 (Save $11.78)

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

