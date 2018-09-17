Law enforcement officers gather near the scene where the body of a woman was found near Interstate 35 north of Laredo, Texas on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. A U.S. Border Patrol agent suspected of killing four women was arrested early Saturday after a fifth woman who had been abducted managed to escape from him and notify authorities, law enforcement officials said, describing the agent as a "serial killer."

Danny Zaragoza / For the Associated Press

LAREDO, Texas — Capt. Federico Calderon visited a house on Bur Oak Drive around midnight on Sept. 15.

The home looked like all the others in the San Isidro Ranch subdivision in Laredo, with a tan exterior accented with dark brick facades and a well-manicured lawn.

Calderon and other investigators were at the house looking for a man named "David," who was suspected of pulling a gun on a woman about 9 p.m. on Sept. 14 at the corner of Loop 20 and McPherson Road.

"David" turned out to be 35-year-old Juan David Ortiz, a 10-year veteran of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. They described Ortiz as a serial killer who shot four women multiple times in the head.

More: Border Patrol agent charged with murdering 4 women considered a ‘serial killer,’ district attorney says

More: Woman's escape leads to arrest of 'serial killer' Border Patrol agent

What authorities didn't know was that before their arrival, Ortiz had been waiting for them to show up, fully expecting them to come arrest him for the Sept. 3 murder of 29-year-old Melissa Ramirez. Her body had been found on the side of Jefferies Road, near State Highway 255. She had been shot in the head multiple times.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Authorities would later learn that Ortiz had armed himself in preparation for the arrival of law enforcement, and was prepared for a conflict.

"At that time, of course, he had numerous, numerous weapons," Webb County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Federico Garza said. "He was loading up all his weapons, thinking (Texas Department of Public Safety state troopers) was going to confront him, and he was looking at a confrontation. Thank God that didn't happen."

Ortiz allegedly confessed to killing a second woman, 42-year-old Claudine Ann Luera, on Sept. 13, with her body found on State highway 255, about two miles from where Ramirez's body was found. Luera was still alive when she was found, according to an affidavit, but later died at a hospital from her injuries.

The Laredo home of 35-year-old Juan David Ortiz is pictured in center. Ortiz, a 10-year-veteran of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, was arrested Sept. 15 for the murder of four women.

Eleanor Dearman/Caller-Times

According to the affidavit, Luera began asking questions about whether Ortiz was the last person seen with Ramirez. Those questions led to her death, when Ortiz shot her multiple times in the head outside the Laredo city limits, according to the affidavit.

When Ortiz was with a woman he had picked up on San Bernardo Avenue the night of Sept. 14, she began to mention Ramirez's death while they were at Ortiz's home. Ortiz "began to act weird" at that point, the woman told investigators.

It wasn't until they went to the gas station on McPherson Road, and talk again turned to Ramirez's death, that Ortiz pulled a gun on the woman. Panicking, she tried to get out of the truck, but Ortiz grabbed her shirt. The woman managed to pull off her shirt, though, and run toward the state trooper nearby. Ortiz then drove away, heading home.

"Right there, from the gas station itself was a very important, crucial point of this investigation of where it all started breaking down," Garza said.

At the time, law enforcement did not know that Ortiz was the suspect for whom they were searching, but they knew that the murders of Luera and Ramirez were connected. The woman who escaped from Ortiz on Sept. 14 only knew him as "David," but knew where he lived. She led authorities to the home just after midnight, where they realized Ortiz was the owner of the home in question.

Ortizwas not home. So they put out a "Be on the Lookout" (BOLO) alert, and the search for Ortiz and his white Dodge pickup truck began.

It was just after 1 a.m. on Sept. 15 that state troopers found Ortiz's truck at a gas station in the 2700 block of San Bernardo Avenue. Garza said authorities later learned that Ortiz had a handgun in his truck, but left it behind when he went into the store. State troopers approached Ortiz as he walked out, Garza said.

Juan David Ortiz

Webb County Sheriff's Office

"He had actually left the weapon inside his pickup and went inside the gas station for a restroom (break)," Garza said.

When state troopers attempted to use a Taser on Ortiz, he fled on foot, Garza said. He was located just after 2:30 a.m. in the third floor of a parking garage on Garden Street. He was hiding in the bed of a pickup truck, authorities said, and contemplated "suicide by cop" as they Webb County Sheriff's SWAT officers and DPS closed in, he said.

"What he was going to do is he was trying to commit suicide by cop," Garza said. "He was going to try to use his phone to make it look like it was a weapon. It didn't happen — he was apprehended without incident."

More: Authorities in Laredo release details about 'serial killings'

More: Man accused of killing four women only latest Border Patrol agent to run afoul of law

Ortiz later revealed to authorities that he had killed two other people before he was apprehended in the early morning hours of Sept. 15. All four victims were picked up by Ortiz on San Bernardo Avenue, and driven outside the city limits where they were shot.

Authorities said 28-year-old Humberto Ortiz was picked up and killed sometime between Sept. 14 and 15, though they acknowledge not being certain on an exact time and date just yet. The body of another unidentified woman, Jane Doe, was found by Mile Marker 20, on I-35, at the Webb County Interchange overpass, according to the affidavit.

Jane Doe's name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

"The question that's out there is 'Why did he do this?', and that's part of our mission is to find out why he did this," Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz said. "It's difficult to get into the mind of a killer, but what we have right now and what we do know, is that Ortiz carried out these murders in a cold and callous way."

What motive led to the murders has not been given by law enforcement, and the investigation is ongoing. But authorities believed Ortiz acted alone. They also acknowledged that it is possible there could be more victims, and were looking into Ortiz's work history to see if similar homicides occurred in those areas.

"I believe Ortiz targeted all victims due to their profession, and they were vulnerable," Garza said. "In addition, all the victims were defenseless, and at one point, Ortiz worked to gain their trust and then viciously shot them."

"In an overall nutshell here, the perpetrator made a mistake and law enforcement capitalized on it, and that is how we were able to catch him," he added.

Follow Tim Acosta on Twitter: @CallerAcosta

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com