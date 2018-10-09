General Motors is launching an app to help remind drivers to put down their phones and keep their eyes on the road.

The app, Call Me Out, combines technology with a little TLC.

It was designed as a Chevrolet app on Android phones but it can be used for other automakers' vehicles, as well.

Here's how it works: It uses the phone's accelerometer to gauge the vehicle's acceleration and uses GPS to detect when the phone is physically picked up while traveling faster than 5 mph. Then it plays recorded, personalized messages from friends and family reminding the driver to pay attention to the road and put the phone down.

The app also includes gamification, featuring a scoreboard and rankings. The less a phone is handled while driving, the higher the score on the leaderboard.

"As the father of two daughters, I am keenly aware of all the perils that my children face out in the world on a daily basis, and that is why it is so important for GM and Chevrolet to offer technologies that help all of us become safer drivers,” said Alan Batey, president of GM North America.

Chevrolet launches a new smartphone app, Call Me Out, to help remind drivers to keep their hands off their phones and eyes on the road through audible messages from friends and family. (Photo by Rob Widdis for Chevrolet)

Rob Widdis, Rob Widdis for Chevrolet

The app is available only to Android users right now and can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store. It could be rolled out to Apple iPhones eventually.

“With Call Me Out, we are extending our commitment beyond the technologies integrated into GM and Chevy vehicles and are making the app available for Android phone users who drive other vehicle makes and models,” Batey said.

According to a recent Research Now survey, 84 percent of people admit that distracted driving while handling a phone is dangerous, yet 90 percent of drivers have done it, GM said.

To correct this, Chevrolet hosted a hackathon where teams of young people proposed ways to reduce distracted driving, and that's how the framework for the Call Me Out app was born.

Chevy partnered with Wayne State University students to test the app’s effectiveness and the idea of using the positive influence of peer pressure.

Call Me Out app users are encouraged to invite friends and family to record a message to remind one another to keep their hands on the wheel.

