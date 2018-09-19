A man captured in a viral video shaving while on a public train in New Jersey said he was trying to look "presentable" to his brother after spending several days in a homeless shelter.

Last Thursday, a Twitter user named Pete Bentivegna posted a video showing Anthony Torres shaving using shaving cream and a razor while on the train.

The video has been viewed 2.9 million times and drawn several comments making fun of Torres.

"Disgusting, but talented," wrote one Twitter user in response to the video. "Nasty," read another comment.

Several days later, once Torres learned of his viral fame, he spoke to The Associated Press, saying he had spent several days in a homeless shelter and didn't have time to clean up before meeting a brother in southern New Jersey.

Welcome to NJ TRANSIT!!! pic.twitter.com/ie9SR2UDnJ — Pete Bentivegna (@pbenti007) September 13, 2018

"My life is all screwed up," Torres told the AP. "That’s the reason I was shaving on the train."

In a separate interview with The Washington Post, Torres said he bounced between Atlantic City and Manhattan, sleeping in homeless shelters and under bridges before taking the train home to see family.

"It’s been rough," Torres said. "There were a lot of nights where I laid under the bridge and cried."

Torres tells AP when he learned the video went viral, he was surprised. "I never thought it would go viral, people making fun of me," he said.

In a follow-up tweet, Bentivegna said he didn't mean any harm in posting the video of Torres shaving. "I never intended any harm by taking or posting this video," he wrote. "There has been a lot of licensing interest and all proceeds will be going to support Anthony Torres and his family."

It also had a lot of Twitter users striking back at those who shamed Torres on social media.

We have become such a soulless society.



“My life is all screwed up. That’s the reason I was shaving on the train,” Anthony Torres, who had just left a homeless shelter, wanted to look presentable when he got off the train.



He had no idea he was being filmed. pic.twitter.com/8A67B7I4gO — Elizabeth Dougherty (@Elizabe68866183) September 18, 2018

I saw the video of my man shaving on the train. I don't get why all the hate and nasty things being said. A dude shaving on a subway train seems straight up normal to me. Let the man do his thing and stop hating someone trying to improve themselves. — King Polvo (@jcurtisbaker) September 18, 2018

Don't use your phone to shame others on video. It's mean. You never know what a person is going thru. Who ever posted the man shaving on the train should be ashamed of themselves. At that very moment in his life when he needed a little compassion...he was treated like this. Sad. — Marven (@MarvenEuler) September 18, 2018

