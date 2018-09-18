IBM in Somers

File photo/The Journal News

A class-action lawsuit was filed Monday against IBM on behalf of three former employees alleging age discrimination.

Shannon Liss-Riordan, a partner at Lichten & Liss-Riordan in Boston, filed the lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan on behalf of Edvin Rusis, Henry Gerrits and Phil McGonegal, who were all laid off in June.

“IBM has discriminated, and continues to discriminate, against its older workers, both by laying them off disproportionately to younger workers and by not hiring them for open positions,” the lawsuit alleges.

Rusis, 59, of Laguna Niguel, California; Gerrits, 67, of Cary, North Carolina; and McGonegal, 55, of Atlanta, Georgia, had worked for IBM for 15, 33 and 34 years respectively.

The lawsuit alleges that the plaintiffs are among thousands of IBM employees to be laid off recently as the result of a shift in IBM’s focus to recruit millennials “in order to make the face of IBM younger, while at the same time pushing out older employees."

In May, IBM was sued for age discrimination by a 60-year-old employee from Texas. The lawsuit followed an investigative report by ProPublica and Mother Jones, which alleged that over five years, IBM targeted its older American employees for layoffs. Since 2013, the report estimated IBM eliminated more than 20,000 employees ages 40 and older in the U.S. The company has denied the allegations.

Rusis worked as a solution manager for IBM’s global system integrator alliances.

After being notified that he would be laid off in June, Rusis used IBM’s internal hiring platform to apply for five positions for which he was qualified, including one position on his former Global System Integrator Sales team. Rusis did not receive a response regarding any of the job applications.

Gerrits, who was a global commodity manager, also applied to several positions through IBM’s internal hiring platform for which he was qualified, also did not receive any response to his applications.

McGonegal, worked as a second line manager of its asset management organization when he was laid off.

In 2006, one of IBM’s consulting arms issued a paper that referred to workers in the Baby Boom generation as “gray hairs” and “old heads,” and stated that “successor generations . . . are generally much more innovative and receptive to technology than baby boomers,” the lawsuit alleged.

According to the lawsuit, IBM shields its youngest employees from layoff, exempting recent college graduates from reduction for nine months from their hire date.

Prior to 2014, IBM provided lists to any workers who were laid off, which disclosed the positions and ages of all the employees laid off from their business units at the same time, as well as a list showing the positions and ages of all those in the business units that were not being laid off.

IBM distributed this information, presumably, in order to comply with the Age Discrimination in Employment Act which requires disclosure of this information if an employer seeks to obtain a release of age discrimination claims from a group of employees.

The lawsuit charges that, starting in 2014, in an apparent effort to conceal its systematic effort to shed its older workers, IBM stopped disclosing this information to the employees.

Instead, the company required its employees to agree to binding individual arbitration of those claims, in order to receive a small severance payment.

Many IBM employees who were laid off, including the named plaintiffs in this action, rejected the severance offer and did not sign the arbitration agreement.

The plaintiffs are demanding a trial by jury.

