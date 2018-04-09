A new Nike advertisement features former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

In what has become a tradition for social media protests, consumers angered by news that Colin Kaepernick will be one of the faces of Nike’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign are sharing shots of them burning and cutting up Nike gear to show their displeasure with the multibillion dollar company.

But as #NikeBoycott continues, participants should keep in mind that not all shoes marked for death have to bear Nike's signature swoosh. Among the casualties? Another iconic hoops sneaker: Converse.

Charles Hollis Taylor went to work for Converse in 1921 as a traveling shoe salesman. He pitched improvements to the company for its basketball shoe, such as cutting the fabric higher and making it stronger around the ankles. The new design was a success, and Converse showed its appreciation by adding Taylor's signature to the canvas uppers.

Nike acquired Converse in 2003 for more than $300 million, meaning the beloved All-Star sneakers introduced by Taylor are Nike products. The Chuck IIs, crafted in 2015, even incorporate Nike tech.

But it doesn't stop there. Nike owns other brands with no Nike branding at all.

Jordan Brand was introduced under the Nike banner, and continues as a Nike sub-brand to this day. A year before making the deal for Converse, Nike purchased surf and skate brand Hurley.

Nike is the NFL’s official apparel sponsor and manufactures the jerseys and game day apparel worn by all 32 franchises.

Nike signed Kaepernick in 2011 to endorse its products, but inked a new deal with former NFL quarterback with the launch of the "Just Do It" 30th Anniversary ads.

Our Soundman just cut the Nike swoosh off his socks. Former marine. Get ready @Nike multiply that by the millions. pic.twitter.com/h8kj6RXe7j — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018

First the @NFL forces me to choose between my favorite sport and my country. I chose country. Then @Nike forces me to choose between my favorite shoes and my country. Since when did the American Flag and the National Anthem become offensive? pic.twitter.com/4CVQdTHUH4 — Sean Clancy (@sclancy79) September 3, 2018

