Santorini, Greece.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

One island in Greece is putting a limit on how much weight their donkeys can carry.

Tourists wishing to take a ride on Santorini's famed donkeys must now weigh less than 220 pounds (100 kilograms), or one-fifth of the donkey's body weight, according to CNN and HuffPost.

Tourists often take donkey rides along the steep and narrow terrain of the popular island of Santorini, which has prompted activists to raise concern over the animals' well-being.

The animals "should not be loaded with a weight excessive in size, age or physical condition," the Greek Ministry of Rural Development and Food said in a new set of regulations.

The new regulations also ban injured animals from working and calls for adequate food and fresh drinking water.

More: These kingdoms around the world will inspire you to travel

More: Top Caribbean destinations for 2019, according to Airbnb

The magical island of Santorini, Greece

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com