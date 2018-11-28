If you only get to see one city in Europe, consider Paris. It’s stunningly beautiful and right now, it’s amazingly affordable. It was last year, too, when I wrote about a fantastic winter deal from New York to Paris for $412 round trip. Well sit down, because just this week I saw February deals for New York to Paris for just $272. Deals this good may not last long, so if this fare or any of the others in this column interest you, start shopping now.

Paris deals, 2018 vs. 2019

Let’s compare Paris deals for travel in January, February or March of 2018 with the same months in the coming year. The latter were found earlier this week:

• Chicago: 2018 – $300 vs. 2019 – $334

• Dallas: 2018 – $639 vs. 2019 – $389

• Los Angeles: 2018 – $400 vs. 2019 – $360

• New York: 2018 – $412 vs. 2019 – $272

So Chicago went up a tiny bit, but the others dropped significantly. We’re in a cycle where whenever it looks as though prices can’t go any lower, they do. If you don’t mind nonbeach trips in winter, here’s your chance to visit an amazing city on a really cheap flight.

How to find deals to Paris

Begin the shopping process by comparing prices. If you see a great advertised price for specific dates, go to an airfare comparison site to be sure another airline doesn’t have a better price. Tip: The best deals are usually found with a deal-finder tool (I use the one on FareCompare); set it to find flights in winter (January, February, March) because that is generally the cheapest time to fly.

What to know about Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG)

• Ranks among the busiest airports in the world: De Gaulle is No. 10 for total passengers (based on latest data from Airports Council International).

• U.S. airlines flying to Paris: Both American and United offer several flights from multiple cities to Paris; as for Delta, Paris is one of its hub cities with nonstop flights from airports across the U.S.

• Other airlines: Paris is served by a wide array of airlines from North and South America, Africa, Asia and Europe, including low-cost carriers such as WOW Air, Norwegian and Icelandic Airlines.

New York-Paris fares now through summer

This route is a very good value for the next several months, as you can see by the fares below, also found earlier this week. Tip: If you don’t live in New York, consider flying a domestic low-cost carrier to the Big Apple, then heading to Paris on a cheap international flight. But always give yourself plenty of time between domestic and trans-Atlantic flights, especially when they’re not on the same airline!

• For travel in February: $291

• For travel in May: $336

• For travel in July: $570

Happy travels.

FareCompare CEO Rick Seaney is an airline industry insider and top media air travel resource. Follow Rick (@rickseaney) and never overpay for airfare again.

