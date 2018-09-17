U.S. Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., will remain on the November ballot despite being indicted in August 2018 on federal insider-trading charges. Here, Collins, with his wife, Mary, held a news conference in response to his arrest for insider trading on Aug. 8, 2018, in Buffalo, New York.

John Normile, Getty Images

ALBANY, N.Y. – Republican New York Rep. Chris Collins will remain on the ballot this fall despite being indicted in August on federal insider-trading charges, changing his mind after suspending his campaign more than five weeks ago.

Erie County (New York) Republican Chair Nick Langworthy confirmed Monday that Collins had reversed course and decided to keep his spot on the ballot, despite the indicted lawmaker pledging as recently as last week to cooperate with efforts to remove him.

Langworthy said Collins informed him of the decision Monday morning, saying the congressman told him he was acting on the advice of his criminal-defense attorneys.

Republican leaders had been working to remove him from the November ballot, with Langworthy claiming the party had identified a "crystal clear" path to replace him.

But any effort to replace Collins needed the congressman's cooperation because he would have had to accept a nomination to another office.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Aug. 11: Rep. Chris Collins suspends re-election campaign days after arrest on insider trading charges

Aug. 9: Rep. Chris Collins getting little support from the GOP. Can he survive?

Now, Democrats are hopeful the embattled Collins could be vulnerable in the fall, when he will face off against Democrat Nate McMurray, town supervisor in Grand Island, N.Y.

At a news conference in Buffalo, Langworthy said he felt "a bit like a jilted groom at the altar" because Republicans were going to choose Collins' replacement this week.

"There's nothing in my power or any other Republican leader here or in Washington can do to tell him, 'You're off the ballot,' " Langworthy said. "That's not how it works."

Collins' attorneys, congressional office and campaign spokesman did not immediately return requests for comments Monday morning.

In order to remove him, Collins would have had to accept a Republican nomination to another office. Party leaders had spent weeks identifying local nominations Collins could have accepted, and Langworthy suggested a local official was willing to "do a selfless act" — resign, likely — to clear a spot for him.

Collins' district includes all or part of eight counties, covering the largely conservative areas between Buffalo and Rochester.

Aug. 9: Even with felony indictment, Rep. Chris Collins could win re-election

Aug. 8: Congressman Chris Collins says insider trading charges are 'meritless,' refuses to give up election bid

It is the state's most heavily Republican district and Collins has won easily in the two most recent election cycles, but McMurray is hoping Collins' indictment boosts his chances for an upset.

As recently as last week, Collins said he would "cooperate fully" with efforts to remove him from the ballot after suspending his campaign in August.

"I've expressed to the county leaders, the eight county chairs, I will cooperate fully in deferring to them as they look for someone to replace me on the ballot," Collins said in an interview with WIVB-TV on Sept. 10. "Other than that, I am not involved."

Follow Jon Campbell and Joseph Spector on Twitter: @JonCampbellGAN and @GannettAlbany

Aug. 8: Rep. Chris Collins: Here's what you need to know about the fraud charges he faces

Aug. 8: New York GOP Rep. Chris Collins arrested on insider trading charges

Aug. 8: Along with Rep. Chris Collins, here are other lawmakers indicted while in office

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com