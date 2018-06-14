This photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows lava fountaining at a fissure near Pahoa on the island of Hawaii Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano destroyed hundreds more homes overnight, overtaking two oceanfront communities where residents were advised to evacuate last week, officials said Tuesday.
U.S. Geological Survey via AP

Corrections and clarifications: According to the Associated Press, the story of the green crystals falling from the sky turned out to be totally false: The ongoing eruption of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii is not causing crystals to rain from the sky despite reports of residents finding little green gems in the area. Reports of the phenomena by science-related websites and some newspapers and magazines relied heavily on a tweet by Erin Jordan, who told the AP that green stones – identified as olivine – were found by friends who live in Kalapana, Hawaii, about 12 miles from neighborhoods where lava fissures have opened since early May. Olivine is a common mineral found embedded in Hawaiian lava, said Cheryl Gansecki, a geologist at the University of Hawaii’s Hilo campus on the Big Island. But, she said, “there is not olivine raining from the sky, except in clumps of lava.” She added they do not separate from the lava by themselves.

The original story follows. 

In the never-ending parade of weird phenomena erupting from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano comes a "rain" of green crystals, which have supposedly been spotted on the ground after falling from the sky.

"It is literally raining gems," tweeted Tucson meteorologist Erin Jordan, who posted a photo sent to her by a friend in Hawaii. 

The gems are also known as olivine, "a common mineral in basaltic lava, which is what this eruption is producing," said Concord University volcanologist Janine Krippner. "Olivine is formed in hot and deep magmas and is brought up to the surface during an eruption."

Although photos have been posted on social media, no scientists have confirmed any official sightings on the ground. 

If verified, this olivine could have fallen out of the lava as it was spewed into the air, U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) scientist Wendy Stovall told Mashable.

It's certainly not unusual to find olivine crystals in most Hawaiian lava rock, both new and ancient. "It's pretty common," Stovall said to Mashable. "There’s often olivine in rocks all over Hawaii."

Krippner said "there is even a green sand beach in Hawaii from these minerals eroding out of the basalt (lava)." Green sand beaches are rare, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The crystals are heavier than most sand types on the beach and remain behind when lighter sand grains are washed away by strong wave activity, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

More: Yes, 'Pele's hair' is falling from the sky in Hawaii

More: Hawaii volcano: Acid rain will fall, but it won't be harmful — and 'vog' is in the forecast

More: Lava, acid rain, vog, sulfur dioxide and now 'laze': New deadly threat emerges from Hawaii volcano

The little crystals discovered near the volcano this week, however, are not being created during the eruption. They've been formed deep underground long ago, brewing in the molten rock, Mashable reported.

However, falling from the sky during an eruption is an unusual event:  "I have never heard of it raining out as single crystals like this," Krippner said.

This eruption episode began May 3 and has destroyed hundreds of homes on Hawaii's Big Island.  

Evacuees leave dangerous Hawaiian volcano area
01 / 11
A woman tries to talk to a national guardsmen to gain entry to the Leilani Estates, Friday, in Pahoa, Hawaii. A mandatory evacuation forced many residents to flee their homes due to a nearby lava eruption.
02 / 11
Results from the eruption of Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island can be seen Friday. The eruption sent molten lava through forests and bubbling up from paved streets and forced the evacuation of about 1,500 people who were still out of their homes Friday after Thursday's eruption.
03 / 11
Mary Ann Sullivan, 59, looks at her belongings and her cat she pulled from her home after a mandatory evacuation of the Leilani Estates due to a lava eruption, Friday, in Pahoa, HI. The eruption took place about a block from Sullivan's home. Sullivan and her husband spent the night at a nearby shelter and does not know when they will be able to return.
04 / 11
National guardsmen and police stand at the entrance to Leilani Estates, in Pahoa, Hawaii. A mandatory evacuation for the area as declared by the state. Due to unsafe conditions in the area from the recent lava eruption, residents who evacuated could not return to their homes Friday.
05 / 11
After a mandatory evacuation due to a lava eruption yesterday, Leilani Estates residents line up on the road leading to the area in Pahoa, Hawaii.
06 / 11
After being forced out of his home at the Leilani Estates due to a mandatory evacuation, Tim Sullivan, 61, sits in his pickup truck near a local shelter, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Pahoa, HI. The eruption took place about a block from Sullivan's home. He and his wife spent the night at a nearby shelter and does not know when they will be able to return.
07 / 11
This photo provided by Hawaii Electric Light shows lava flowing over Mohala Street in the Leilani Estates area near Pahoa on the Big Island of Hawaii. Nearly 1,500 people have fled from their homes after Hawaii's Kilauea volcano sent molten lava chewing through forests and bubbling up on paved streets in an eruption that one resident described as "a curtain of fire." (Hawaii Electric Light via AP) ORG XMIT: LA508
08 / 11
Residents from the nearby Leilani Estates sleep in their cars after being forced out of there homes by a lava eruption.
09 / 11
Mary Hicks, 56, left, and Tim Hicks, 51, both residents of the Leilani Estates, spent the night in their car after being evacuated from their home.
10 / 11
A woman with two dogs in her car tries to enter the Leilani Estates.
11 / 11
A road is cracked after the eruption from Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island Friday, May 4, 2018. The Kilauea volcano sent more lava into Hawaii communities Friday, a day after forcing nearly 1,500 people to flee from their mountainside homes, and authorities detected high levels of sulfur gas that could threaten the elderly and people with breathing problems.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com