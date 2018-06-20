Border Patrol Agent Marcelino Medina standing in a cornfield is given direction from a helicopter.

Courtney Sacco, Caller-Times-USA TODAY NETWORK

ON THE U.S.-MEXICAN BORDER, NEAR MCALLEN, Texas – Border Patrol Agent Marcelino Medina was barely 30 minutes into his morning shift when his Motorola car radio crackled: A group of 14 immigrants was spotted nearby, entering the USA without permission.

They were the first of more than 50 immigrants crossing without authorization Medina intercepted during a routine shift Tuesday. Many of them were parents with small children, who were separated as a result of the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy.

"Just a normal day," Medina said as he drove his muddied Border Patrol SUV down winding dirt roads along the Rio Grande.

The debate over whether the United States should separate families that cross into the nation without permission has roiled the country. Advocates and some lawmakers angrily denounced the practice, while some White House officials said it's necessary to ensure the rule of law.

Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Signup for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday designed to end the practice of separating families. Questions remain on how the more than 2,300 children separated since May will reunite with their parents.

Wedged in the middle of the debate are agents with Customs and Border Protection, or the Border Patrol, who are tasked with picking up the immigrants near the border and often are the first ones to notify them they'll soon be separated from their children.

The Rio Grande Valley Sector, headquartered in McAllen, Texas, is the busiest Border Patrol sector in the nation for apprehending undocumented immigrants. This fiscal year, through May, agents have intercepted 36,745 families crossing without authorization. The second busiest sector was Yuma, Arizona, which had 8,775 apprehensions.

Tuesday, Medina's first intercept was a group of nine adults and five children, ranging in age from 8 months to 12 years old. The immigrants came from Honduras and Guatemala and had crossed the Rio Grande. They sat quietly in the shade of a concrete overpass. Their clothes were dirty from the 1,400-mile journey they made from their countries. Some had been on the road for several months.

Border Patrol agents take a group of migrant families to a safer place to be transported after intercepting them near McAllen.

Courtney Sacco, Caller-Times-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Border Patrol agents asked the immigrants where they were from, jotted down their names and asked if they needed water. Since they had entered the USA without authorization, the adults would be charged with a federal misdemeanor and separated from their children while their cases were processed. (Trump's executive order hadn't been signed.) Most said they were hearing this for the first time.

"It's not right to separate the families," said Yolanda Ramos, 27, of Honduras as she cradled her 8-month-old daughter, Angie, in one arm. "We are coming here to have a better future. They can't separate us. It's very sad."

Demonstrating the confusion: 17 immigrants were bused to the federal courthouse in McAllen on Wednesday morning, and then bused back to the detention center without ever being charged. Their fate remains unknown, although assistant federal public defender Azalea Aleman-Bendiks said they had a chance to speak later with advocates from a nonprofit immigration assistance center.

Although those people were not formally separated from their kids, their children have been segregated in a detention center for about three days, she said. It was unclear Thursday how many of those 17 people were parents.

"They were not prosecuted today but they are still separated from their children. They're still having to endure the pain of being separated," Aleman-Bendiks said. "Every day that goes by, these children are continuing to suffer the pain of being separated from their parents."

Aleman-Bendiks said her office believes 800-900 families were separated in the McCallan district under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance border policy. As a result of the Trump policy change Wednesday night, immigration dockets were light Thursday in McAllen.

More: Separated migrant children may be housed in quiet buildings on your block

More: Here's what we don't know after Trump's executive order

More: President Trump's order leaves fate of 2,000 detained children unclear

The immigrants apprehended at the border Wednesday were told to put all personal belongings in plastic bags stamped "Homeland Security" and had their shoelaces and belts removed to prevent them from harming themselves. They were patted down, boarded onto large buses and driven to a processing center.

Just before noon, Medina's radio echoed with an urgent call: "We got a runner!" Most immigrants in this sector quietly surrender to Border Patrol units, opting to place their fate in the U.S. asylum system. Others – often smugglers or scared immigrants – try to flee from the armed guards.

At a cornfield near Granjeno, Texas, Medina abruptly parked his car and ran into the muddy rows of corn stalks after the suspect as a Marine helicopter circled overhead and radioed the suspect's location. After a short chase, he was detained and taken into custody. The "runner" was part of a group of 13 immigrants who crossed the nearby Rio Grande: Seven were taken into custody; the other six were on the run.

Border Patrol detains immigrant families crossing US-Mexico border

"It's a game of hide-and-seek," Medina said as he drove through winding, muddy trails near the river. "The person hiding always has the advantage. They're always watching us."

As he drove around a bend, he suddenly came onto a group of 32 immigrants tromping along the muddy road. The foreigners, some clutching infants and small children, stopped and sheepishly waited for instructions. When Medina brought out a case of bottled water, they all rushed in to grab one.

Among them was Humberto Umul, 35, who made the 1,300-mile trek from Chimaltenango, Guatemala, to the U.S.-Mexican border with his son, Juan Carlos, 16. Umul said the recent eruption of Volcán de Fuego in Guatemala left his hometown in ruins. He came to the USA to find a better future for his son, he said.

Like many of the migrants that day, he said he was not aware that families were separated at the border. "We’re poor, that’s why we decided to come," Umul said.

He nodded to the Border Guard agents. "Thank God they welcomed us nice," he said. "We pray that God continues to help us."

Umul and the others were loaded into SUVS in small groups and ferried to a processing center to decide their fate.

Follow Jervis on Twitter: @MrRJervis.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com