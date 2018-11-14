Jamie Foxx is proud that his youngest daughter, Annalise, plays football with the boys.

"Robin Hood" actor Jamie Foxx said his youngest daughter, Annalise, not only plays football, but is the only girl in the league.

The proud dad shared the news on the morning show of Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

"My little daughter is killing it right now," Foxx said. "She's 10 years old but she's like 5-2, and her uncles are like seven feet. She's killing it. She's playing football with all the boys."

Foxx said that his daughter plays flag football and that she's the only girl in that league. "I think she has three touchdowns this year."

Mother nature is 'telling us to come together'

Foxx also discussed evacuating from his home in the southern California fires.

He made an appeal for people to stop looking for what divides us.

"It's been a weird year of people drawing lines in the sand and sort of bickering back and forth. And I said you know what ... I'm going to look for the good in people. We are constantly looking for the bad in people. It's time to look for the good in people, because my grandmother used to say when things start to flare up like that, when mother nature's talking to us, it's telling us to come together."

