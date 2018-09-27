Japan Airlines (JAL) will begin flying to Seattle in March, a move that will bring the carrier back to the city for the first time since 1992. 

JAL’s return to Seattle will come March 31, when the airline launches daily service to Tokyo Narita. JAL will fly the route with its Boeing 787-8 “Dreamliners.” The versions JAL typically flies on long international routes seat 161 passengers, include 38 in “Sky Suite” business-class seats that convert into lie-flat beds. There also and 35 recliner seats in JAL’s international Premium Economy Cabin. Tickets for the route, which still must be approved by regulators, will go on sale on Nov. 5.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

JAL will become the third airline to fly nonstop between Seattle and Tokyo Narita, joining Delta and Japanese rival All Nippon Airways (ANA). 

JAL says the Seattle route is part of an effort boost service to the U.S. cities with the highest demand for Japan travel. Seattle is the No. 5 market for travel from Japan, trailing Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Las Vegas, according to the carrier. 

JAL operates a large connecting hub at Narita airport (NRT), meaning Seattle customers will be able to connect to JAL’s destinations across Asia and Australia with a connection in Tokyo. 

33 cool aviation photos: Cool airplane pics from Hong Kong and Taipei (story continues below)

#avgeek photo gallery: Cool airplane pics from Hong Kong and Taipei
01 / 33
An HK Express Airbus A321 lands in Hong Kong in August 2017.
02 / 33
An American Airlines Boeing 777-300 takes off from Hong Kong in August 2017.
03 / 33
Airplanes are prepped for departure from Hong Kong International Airport in August 2017.
04 / 33
An El Al Boeing 777-200 takes off from Hong Kong in August 2017.
05 / 33
A China Airlines Boeing 747-400 rests at the gate at Taipei-Taoyuan International Airport in August 2017.
06 / 33
A HongKong Airlines Airbus A330 lands in Hong Kong in August 2017.
07 / 33
A Cathay Pacific Boeing 777-300 takes off from Hong Kong in August 2017.
08 / 33
A China Airlines Airbus A330 takes off from Hong Kong in August 2017.
09 / 33
A peach Airbus A320 lands at Taipei-Taoyuan International Airport in August 2017.
10 / 33
An Emirates Boeing 777-300 lands in Hong Kong in August 2017.
11 / 33
A HongKong Airlines Airbus A330 takes off from Hong Kong in August 2017.
12 / 33
The central terminal of Hong Kong International Airport in the late evening on Aug. 20, 2017.
13 / 33
A HK Express Airbus A320 takes off from Hong Kong in August 2017.
14 / 33
A China Airlines Boeing 747-400 in SkyTeam Alliance livery departs Taipei-Taoyuan International Airport in August 2017.
15 / 33
A Cathay Pacific Airbus A350-900 takes off from Hong Kong in August 2017.
16 / 33
A Thai Airways Boeing 777-300 takes off from Hong Kong in August 2017.
17 / 33
A Philippines Airbus A321 lands at Taipei-Taoyuan International Airport in August 2017.
18 / 33
A cargolux Boeing 747-8F takes off from Hong Kong in August 2017.
19 / 33
An SAS Airbus A330 lands in Hong Kong in August 2017.
20 / 33
A FIJI Airways Airbus A330 takes off from Hong Kong in August 2017.
21 / 33
A HongKong Air Cargo Airbus A330F takes off from Hong Kong in August 2017.
22 / 33
An Air Macau Airbus A319 lands at Taipei-Taoyuan International Airport in August 2017.
23 / 33
A Phillipines Airbus A330 takes off from Hong Kong in August 2017.
24 / 33
The main landing gear on a Emirates Boeing 77-200 freighter tucks into the fuselage after departing Hong Kong in August 2017.
25 / 33
A Cathay Dragon Airbus A330 takes off from Hong Kong in August 2017.
26 / 33
An AirGlobalCargo Boeing 747-400 freighter takes off from Hong Kong in August 2017.
27 / 33
A Cathay Pacific Airbus A350-900 takes off from Hong Kong in August 2017.
28 / 33
A Cathay Pacific Airbus A350-900 lands in Hong Kong in August 2017.
29 / 33
An unusual Palau Pacific Airways Boeing 737 takes off from Hong Kong in August 2017.
30 / 33
An Emirates SkyCargo Boeing 747-400 freighter takes off from Hong Kong in August 2017.
31 / 33
A gaggle of mostly Cathay Pacific tails dot the landscape at Hong Kong International Airport in August 2017.
32 / 33
A China Airlines Airbus A350-900 lands at Taipei-Taoyuan International Airport in August 2017.
33 / 33
A China Airlines Boeing 747-400 taxis to the gate following arrival at Taipei-Taoyuan International Airport in August 2017.

“JAL has established an optimal departure and arrival time to and from NRT, allowing customers to seamlessly connect throughout the carrier’s international network,” Japan Airlines says in a statement.

JAL will market the route along with joint-venture and oneworld frequent-flyer partner American Airlines. 

“This new route will strengthen American and JAL’s joint business across the Pacific and meet the growing demand in the Seattle-Tokyo market,” American Airlines President Robert Isom adds in JAL’s statement. “Our customers in Seattle will soon have nonstop service to one of the world’s most important business and leisure destinations, as well as convenient connections to many other cities in Asia.”

JAL also is a partner of Seattle-based Alaska Airlines. JAL says it already codeshares with Alaska Airlines “to 16 unique destinations on 25 U.S. West Coast routes.”

With the launch of JAL’s Tokyo-Seattle route, JAL says it “will gain codeshare access to over 40 new cities on flights operated by Alaska. Through this expanded agreement, customers will be able to seamlessly connect in Seattle when traveling to and from Asia.”

IN PICTURES: 30 cool aviation photos

January's #avgeek photo gallery
01 / 30
A Singapore Airlines Airbus A380 superjumbo, the largest passenger airplane in the world, lands in Los Angeles besidea smaller Bombardier CRJ regional jet in early December.
02 / 30
Resting in a giant hangar, a Boeing 747-400 passenger jet undergoes a 'C-check' at the China Airlines maintenance facility outside of Taipei, Taiwan, in early December.
03 / 30
An EVA Air Cargo Boeing 747-400 departs Los Angeles International Airport on Dec. 1, 2014.
04 / 30
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 737-800 cruises over the clouds on approach to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in December 2014.
05 / 30
Passengers head for their flights inside the Toulouse-Blagnac airport in France on Dec. 23, 2014.
06 / 30
Located several stories above the main concourse, a swimming pool provides a respite from travel in Doha's brand-new Hamad International Airport.
07 / 30
Journey nearly complete, a Boeing 747-400 Dreamlifter lands at Paine Field, home to Boeing's wide-body airplane factory, in December. The giant, specially modified cargo jet carries parts for the Dreamliner program.
08 / 30
Delta Air Lines pilots guide their Delta A330-300 jet along the taxi-way after landing at the 'North Pole' in December. The airline puts on numerous 'flights' for children to the icy destination every holiday season.
09 / 30
An engine is shuttled around at the China Airlines maintenance facility at Taoyuan International Airport, near Taipei, Taiwan.
10 / 30
The unique, bandit-style windshield of the Airbus A350 XWB is seen at the Airbus factory in Toulouse, France.
11 / 30
The setting sun sets paints a colorful backdrop on mountains near the Salt Lake City International airport in December.
12 / 30
A unique bar set-up, complete with a library, greets business class passengers aboard China Airlines' Boeing 777-300 aircraft.
13 / 30
Painted in a special paint scheme, a China Airlines Airbus A330 takes off from Taoyuan International Airport, near Taipei, Taiwan.
14 / 30
China Airlines' Flight 8 makes a tight turn on to final approach to Los Angeles International Airport on Dec. 5, 2014.
15 / 30
A local airplane spotter leans up against the fence at Taipei Songshan Airport in Taiwan as an EVA Air Airbus A330 "Hello Kitty" theme jet taxies for take off.
16 / 30
An ANA Boeing 787 Dreamliner positions for takeoff at the Taipei Songshan Airport. The 'Taipei 101' skyscraper dominates the skyline in the background.
17 / 30
Terminal 2F inside Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport provides an intriguing architectural study.
18 / 30
The L.A./Ontario International Airport's Terminal 2 is largely empty on a Saturday afternoon in early December. Local officials have been at odds with the airport's owner, claiming it is intentionally being underutilized to the benefit of nearby LAX.
19 / 30
A Japan Airlines Boeing 787-9 'Dreamliner' on a test flight lands at Paine Field in Everett, Wash., in December 2014.
20 / 30
Blitz, the Seattle Seahawks mascot , requests a pat-down from TSA agents after repeatedly setting off the metal detector at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The mascot was appearing at a special Delta Air Lines 'North Pole flight' for children.
21 / 30
The Canadian Rockies sprawl across the horizon, viewed from on board a Delta Air Lines flight in mid-December.
22 / 30
A Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner heads out for departure on Dec. 24, 2014. The Doha skyline looms in the background.
23 / 30
Rolls Royce executive Simon Burr sips a glass of champagne on board the first Airbus A350XWB flight for launch customer Qatar Airways.
24 / 30
The wing of the Airbus A350 XWB extends over a fog bank blanketing the French countryside outside Toulouse. The A350, the first for launch customers Qatar Airways, comes in for a landing after making a special preview flight.
25 / 30
An Airbus A350 XWB is under construction inside the company factory in Toulouse, France.
26 / 30
Qatar Airways' first Airbus A350 XWB is readied for its delivery flight to Doha, Qatar, on Dec. 23, 2014.
27 / 30
Northern Iran presents a stunning scenery as seen from a Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Houston on Dec. 24, 2014.
28 / 30
Readied to be ferried to the main factory, a Boeing 787 wing section and fuselage barrell await transport at a nearby holding facility in late December 2014.
29 / 30
A Boeing 767-2C completes a high speed taxi test on Dec. 27, 2014. The airplane, a prototype for the KC-46 aerial refueling tanker, made its inaugural flight the following day.
30 / 30
This lavatory on a China Airlines' Boeing 777-300 comes with a view. Seen here is California's central valley while en route to Taipei in early December.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com