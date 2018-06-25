Attorney General Jeff Sessions
RENO — Attorney General Jeff Sessions vigorously defended the Trump administration’s controversial migrant detention efforts on Monday, blaming undocumented parents for putting their young children at risk of being separated from them.

Sessions, speaking to an audience of Nevada school police officers, said the children were "recklessly sent to the United States by their family members." 

"Word got out that this country was not prosecuting adults who illegally came to this country so long as they brought a child with them," the attorney general said.

Sessions pledged that the administration would continue to prosecute the undocumented adults, but would "do everything in our power to avoid separating families."

Bowing to mounting pressure last week, President Donald Trump issued an executive order halting the practice of separating children from their undocumented parents who were being referred for prosecution.

The tactic, resulting in the detention of more than 2,000 children, prompted a political firestorm that continues to reverberate as authorities scramble to reunite the detained children.

At the same time, Sessions said the administration would not retreat from its so-called "zero tolerance" policy, saying it would be "a disservice to the people of this country."

Hundreds of protesters demonstrated against Sessions' appearance at the Reno conference.

The speech comes on the heels of deadly mass shootings inside Texas and Florida high schools — plus many other firearm incidents at American schools this year.

