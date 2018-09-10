The Voice Season 15
Advancing on "The Voice." It's better than a kick in the head.

Just ask Zaxai, who landed on Team J-Hud during Monday night's blind auditions when Jennifer Hudson hit her block button and shut out fellow judge Kelly Clarkson. 

The Brooklyn native, who said in his pre-performance spot that he sings in six languages, performed Redbone's "Come and Get Your Love" while the judges rocked along. 

When he was finished, he told Clarkson they'd met before – sort of. "I know you, but you might not know me, though," he told her. "I used to work as an usher. You had a concert at Radio City Music Hall, and you accidentally kicked me in the back of my head."

"I'm so sorry!" Clarkson said sheepishly as she walked up to give Zaxai a hug. And she kissed the back of his head. 

Hudson was excited to add the singer to her team, praising his showmanship, especially when he showed off his two-step. "What made me turn around was just hearing your beautiful voice. I wanna hear some more of it. That was nice and soulful."

"And," she added, "I'm not going to kick you in the head." 

