JetBlue Airways confirmed what anyone who has shopped for airline tickets lately already knew: the airline, like its competitors, has been aggressively raising fares to offset sharply higher fuel costs.

Airline executives are often reluctant, at least publicly, to admit that ticket prices are on the rise, using industry jargon like "improving yields'' to talk about the fare climate.

Not so at JetBlue on the airline's third-quarter earnings conference call Tuesday. CEO Robin Hayes mentioned recent fare increases in his opening remarks and Executive Vice President Marty St. George detailed the airline's moves on the fare front.

St. George said JetBlue led "several" successful industry fare increases in the July-September quarter and also led the industry's baggage fees higher.

In late August, JetBlue became the first major airline to hike baggage fees. The new charges, since matched by most competitors, are $30 for the first checked bag and $40 for a second checked bag, up from $25 and $30. Alaska Airlines' bag fees are due to increase in December.

"My view is, in the environment that the industry's in right now, we do need to recap the impact of the fuel run up,'' St. George said.

JetBlue said its fuel bill in the quarter was up 37 percent year over year, to $2.32 per gallon from $1.69. Delta has said its 2108 fuel bill is running $2 billion higher than the 2017 tab.

Airlines are able to pass along fuel costs because travel demand is strong from business travelers and vacationers. On United Airlines' quarterly conference call last week, President Scott Kirby, called it "one of the best revenue environments we've ever seen.''

And Delta President Glen Hauenstein had similar comments on the airline's quarterly conference call, calling the revenue environment "one of the best we've seen in years.'' He said Delta had its busiest summer ever.

Hauenstein said corporate fares are back above 2016 levels and that the momentum is expected to continue into 2019. Delta and other airlines are seeing big demand for higher priced tickets in premium cabins including first class as well as upgrades to roomier seats in economy cabins.

