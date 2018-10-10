LONDON — One of the most vocal defenders of the rules-based international order widely considered under threat by President Donald Trump’s administration insisted Wednesday he had not yet decided whether to challenge for the presidency in 2020.

"I am not a candidate at this point," Former Vice President Joe Biden told USA TODAY following a speech at Chatham House, a London-based global affairs think tank.

Biden passed on an opportunity to run for president after the death of his 46-year-old son Beau from cancer in 2015, but his name has emerged at the top of lists of prominent Democrats believed to be seriously considering a run for president.

In London, Biden said he was not currently planning to run against Trump. However, he also failed to rule it out, saying that he "had not made any decisions at this point." Biden previously said he would decide by January whether to run in the election.

A Morning Consult-Politico poll conducted over the summer concluded that Biden would beat Trump in a hypothetical matchup in the 2020 presidential election.

Biden predicted in London that the Democratic Party would win control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in next month’s midterm elections, a contest that he characterized as "a battle for the soul of America."

"I predict to you that the Democrats will win 40 seats in the House. I also think there is a better than even chance we win the Senate," he said in a Q&A following his address. Biden also reacted to Trump’s latest attack on Democrats.

USA TODAY published an op-ed by the president on Wednesday in which he claimed the "centrist Democratic Party is dead.” Said Biden: "Tell Trump he should hang on."

The statement may fuel speculation that the former senator from Delaware, one of his party’s most experienced politicians in Congress and on foreign policy matters, may very well be planning a run for office. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and senators Cory Booker, Kamala Harris and Kirsten Gillibrand are among other potential candidates who have been floated.

In a wide-ranging address that covered the United States' "special relationship" with the United Kingdom as well as the encroaching threats of a more geopolitically assertive China and Russia, Biden said the world was at a "crossroads of competing values" and that "looking inward, turning inward, has never, ever worked for us before."

While Biden did not mention Trump by name, he spoke of how "seven decades of the United States underwriting global security" was being challenged by a "siren call of phony nationalism" and that certain political actors were treating international "alliances like "protection rackets."

