WASHINGTON – Former Vice President Joe Biden returned to the popular social media platform Instagram as speculation swirls about whether he'll run for president in 2020.

Biden posted two images on Friday of himself and his wife, Jill, taking part in a walk for wounded veterans in New York. Since then, he has picked up 1 million followers.

Biden's blue-collar appeal has put him at the center of talk for months about whether he'll run against Trump in 2020. The Associated Press reported last week that Biden will make a decision on the race by early next year.

Biden passed on the 2016 race following the death of his son, Beau.

Biden's former boss, President Barack Obama, recognized his return to the site by posting a selfie on Saturday of the two of them together. Obama has also increased his visibility in recent days as he campaigns for Democrats ahead of the November midterm election.

"My brother and friend @JoeBiden is back on Instagram," Obama wrote in the post. "Welcome back, Joe – you'll always be one of the rare exceptions to my no-selfies rule."

Biden drew attention in 2014, when he was still vice president, for launching an Instagram account with a photo of his trademark aviator sunglasses.

President Donald Trump, who is also active on the platform, has nearly 10 million followers.

