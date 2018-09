SAN FRANCISCO – Keep the engine running and let the kids sleep. Amazon is starting a new curbside pickup service at some Whole Foods for Prime members.

The new service will allow members of its Prime subscription service to order groceries on the Amazon Prime Now app and pick them up at Whole Foods without having to get out of the car.

Whole Foods, which Amazon bought last year, isn't the first grocery store or retailer to offer curbside pickup. Target, Walmart, Kroger and Nordstrom offer similar services.

Whole Foods is offering Prime members a $10 credit to use during the 36-hour Prime Day sale, and that's just one of the deals.

Amazon has been trying to lure Prime members to Whole Foods with exclusive deals and shopping conveniences. Earlier this year, the e-commerce company rolled out a delivery service for Prime members who shop at Whole Foods.

“Different customers have different needs," said Tanvi Patel, head of business development for Prime Now. "Customers prefer the convenience to pick up groceries on their way home, on their way to the park or on their way to a friend's house.”

The pickup option also makes multitasking easier, Patel said. Staying in the car allows you to remain on a conference call or saves you the hassle of getting your kids out of the car and into the store.

So, how does the pickup process work?

First, order your groceries through the Prime Now app – pickup is available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Then, drive to Whole Foods and park in the designated pickup area, note your parking spot number in the app and wait for a Prime Now shopper to find you.

Pickup is free on orders of $35 or more and $1.99 on orders less than $35.

If you need the groceries fast, you can get them in a 30-minute window for $4.99 with no minimum order.

The service is starting Wednesday in two cities, Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Sacramento, California, and expanding to more cities that already offer the delivery service throughout this year.

