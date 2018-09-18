Dip is Kroger's new house fashion brand.

Kroger's new fashion label, Dip, is rolling out this week to 300 Kroger Marketplace and Fred Meyer stores nationwide.

The new label represents an overhaul of Kroger's house-branded fashion business. The Cincinnati-based supermarket retailer tapped Club Monaco-founder, Joe Mimran, to lead the design as creative director.

Dip replaces more than a dozen Kroger private label brands. It joins Kroger's roster of house brands, including Private Selection and Simple Truth that generate more than $20 billion in annual sales.

The Dip collection offers clothing for men, women, young men, juniors, kids, toddlers and babies. It features essentials and trendier pieces with more than 80 percent of the collection priced at $19 or less.

"Dip creates a new experience for our customers, focusing on a thoughtfully designed and curated collection that is simple, stylish and affordable," said Christina Groth, Kroger's vice president of general merchandise. "During the product development process, we were intentional about creating a brand that's unique and resonates with our shoppers – and we believe we've done just that."

Kroger officials said the move is aimed at creating a more cohesive, trendy identity for its apparel offerings. The company used data from its 84.51° consumer insights subsidiary to guide the new strategy.

Kroger has sold private label clothing since its merger with Fred Meyer in the late 1990s, but it does not break out financial results.

"Dip is reflective of customers' true needs and built around a foundation of key modern pieces," Mimran said. "It's fresh. It feels fantastic in your hand. It's a fun attitude. It's all those things. These are clothes for really living life in and looking good while doing it."

