CANAAN, N.H. — A New Hampshire school cafeteria got national attention last week after a lunch lady claimed she was fired for giving a student a free meal.

Now, the same lunch lady is facing scrutiny after the mother of the student says the lunchroom worker lied and tried to cover it up, the Washington Post reports.

Bonnie Kimball said she lost her job after five years of working at Mascoma Valley Regional High School after a supervisor caught her giving an $8 meal to a student who didn't have any money in their account. After her story went viral, she got a job offer from celebrity chef José Andrés and was even reoffered her job.

The mom of the 17-year-old student involved now says Kimball wasn't being honest and that her son was supposed to be bringing his own meals.

“I have three children, and they are all well-cared for and well-fed,” the mother told the New Hampshire Union Leader. “She did not get fired for feeding a hungry child.”

The parents even said Kimball sent Facebook messages to their son asking him to cover up the incident, the newspaper reports.

“We will prolly get written up, but we can make it look good. Lol,” Kimball reportedly wrote in a Facebook message to the boy.

Brian Stone, the president of the school's food provider: Cafe Services, also claims the student's account was never charged for the food in the first place.

“The student was not charged for any part of the meal — the main lunch, or four additional items," Stone said in a video posted to YouTube. "The employee told the manager that she charged the student account for the lunch, but the manager later confirmed there were no charges on the account. So what the employee said was not true.”

The school district superintendent decided to rescind its demand to rehire Kimball, according to a statement posted on the school district's Facebook.

The school also extended its contract with Cafe Services despite the incidents surrounding Kimball's firing, the Daily News reports.

