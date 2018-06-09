Marriott International is giving housekeepers and other personnel at its hotels in the USA and Canada personal alert devices to summon help if they feel unsafe.

The company will roll out the distribution of the devices to 5,000 of its properties through 2020. Employees can use them if they feel harassed in any way, need quick support or come across a guest in distress.

“No one should ever be fearful doing their job, least of all associates on-property who are so vital to the success of our company and our industry,” Arne Sorenson, CEO of Marriott International, said in a written statement. “The safety of everyone at our properties is always a top priority as is deterring and combatting harassment of any kind.”

On Thursday, Marriott joined four other major hotel companies--Hilton, Hyatt, InterContinental Hotels Group, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts-- and the American Hotel and Lodging Association, the industry’s lobbying group, in making a 5-Star Promise.

They pledged to provide hotel employees across the USA with employee safety devices by 2020. They also said they would enhance policies, training and resources to improve hotel safety, including preventing sexual harassment and assault.

"Protecting our employees—as well the millions of guests who stay in American hotel rooms each day—is critically important to our industry," Katherine Lugar, president and CEO of the lodging association said. "Unfortunately, no industry is immune to dealing with sexual harassment, but we will continue to work, day in and day out, so America’s hotels are secure places for all those who work in and visit them.”

Hotel companies in several cities such as New York, Washington D.C., Chicago, and Seattle already provide personal alert devices to employees.

Marriott has been testing the devices for more than a year and collecting feedback from housekeepers and security experts.

“I’ve spoken with housekeepers who describe the feeling of walking into a guest room and not knowing what’s on the other side of the door,” said Erika Alexander, chief lodging services officer for The Americas for Marriott. “Realizing they now have a device right at their fingertips is automatically empowering and it reminds them they’re not alone.”

