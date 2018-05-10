AP TV-KELLY VS FONDA A ENT
Jane Fonda in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Dec. 3, 2017, left, and Megyn Kelly on set of her show, 'Megyn Kelly Today' in New York on Sept, 21, 2017.
Richard Shotwell/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Megyn Kelly says there's one thing she regrets about her first year as host of "Megyn Kelly Today" – her interview with Jane Fonda.

In an interview with Us Weekly Wednesday, the TV personality said, “I certainly wish I hadn’t put on Jane Fonda. That didn’t go well!”

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

The interview, which took place in September 2017 for Fonda's film "Our Souls at Night," turned cringe-worthy when Kelly asked Fonda, 80, about plastic surgery

"We really want to talk about that now?" Fonda replied at the time, giving Kelly an incredulous look.

Kelly insists she wouldn’t have taken back the question, however.

"She answered that question in about 40 different forums," she said “It was nothing wrong with me. And she’s answered it in 40 more forums since!”

Kelly thinks Fonda had a personal issue with the former host of Fox News' "The Kelly File."

I think the issue was somebody who used to work at Fox News was asking it of her that particular day,” she explained. “There’s nothing I can do about that. I know some people don’t like Fox News, and some people don’t like me and that’s OK.”

Kelly also says she wished she handled Fonda's post-interview remarks differently.

"I let her beat up on me repeatedly," Kelly said. "Some things are about standing up for yourself. And in the case of Fonda, I let her beat up on me repeatedly."

While speaking with entertainment reporters after her "Today" interview, Fonda said she was "a little bit" shocked by Kelly's plastic-surgery question, saying it was a "weird thing" to bring up at that moment.

'I know too much that others don’t know':  Kelly hints there's more to Lauer saga

More: Jane Fonda says her dad, Henry, was a 'national monument' but not a good father

More: Jane Fonda on regrets, her new HBO documentary and a '9 to 5' sequel in the #MeToo era

Megyn Kelly on the air, on the red carpet
01 / 24
Megyn Kelly will join NBC News in May, and her new morning show will premiere this fall, network sources say.
02 / 24
Megyn Kelly in New York May 5, 2016. "Settle for More," her new book is scheduled to be released Nov. 15, 2016.
03 / 24
Kelly Ripa with guest co-host, Fox News' Megyn Kelly during the production of "LIVE Kelly" in New York Nov. 9, 2016.
04 / 24
Katie Couric interivews Megyn Kelly at Tina Brown's 7th Annual Women In The World Summit Opening Night in New York City April 6, 2016.
05 / 24
Whether she's sparring with politicos on air on Fox News or posing on the red carpet, Megyn Kelly makes news. Here, in January 2016, she was moderator of the Republican presidential primary debate in Des Moines, Iowa.
06 / 24
Kelly is flanked by Fox News debate moderators Chris Wallace, left, and Bret Baier as they prepare for the start of the GOP debate in January in Des Moines, just before the Iowa caucuses.
07 / 24
Kelly mingled with the Hollywood liberal elite at the 2016 'Vanity Fair' Oscar Party on Feb. 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills.
08 / 24
Kelly appeared at Tina Brown's 7th Annual Women In The World Summit, where she was interviewed at Lincoln Center by Katie Couric, on April 6, 2016 in New York.
09 / 24
Kelly and husband Douglas Brunt glittered at the 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on April 30, 2016 in Washington, D.C.
10 / 24
In April, Kelly walked the red carpet before attending 'Variety's Power of Women: New York, at Cipriani Midtown in 2016.
11 / 24
She took on more Barbara Walters-style interviews with the May special 'Megyn Kelly Presents.'
12 / 24
Kelly posed at the 142nd Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 7, 2016, in Louisville, Ky.
13 / 24
Megyn Kelly, left, expects to do more "long-form" journalism at her new home on NBC, like this Fox News interview with Duggar family members in 2015.
14 / 24
Kelly, seen here in 2015, was already a rising star at Fox prior to the first GOP primary debate.
15 / 24
Kelly and Donald Trump first clashed on air when he took offense at her question about his attitudes toward women, at the first GOP presidential primary debate in Cleveland in August 2015. Trump later criticized Kelly as a "lightweight" and biased and threatened to boycott future debates. He eventually suggested her pointed questions for him were the result of her monthly period.
16 / 24
Trump later agreed to appear with Kelly on 'Megyn Kelly Presents' on May 17, 2016, when their encounter was significantly less heated.
17 / 24
In April 2015, Kelly attended a New York event honoring the 'Hollywood Reporter's 35 Most Powerful People In Media.
18 / 24
Kelly was one of the media figures honored by 'The Hollywood Reporter.'
19 / 24
Kelly interviewed Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer of Facebook, on 'The Kelly File' on Fox News on April 9, 2014.
20 / 24
Kelly took part in the 'Time' 100 gala celebrating the magazine's annual list of most influential people in April 2014.
21 / 24
Kelly strikes a pose at the 'Variety' Power Of Women: New York on April 25, 2014.
22 / 24
Kelly is seen rehearsing for her debut at host of Fox News' 'The Kelly File' on Oct. 4, 2013 in New York. Her program was the linchpin in first overhaul of Fox's prime-time lineup since 2002.
23 / 24
Kelly and Bret Baier anchored Fox's coverage of the GOP convention from Tampa, Fla., in August 2012. It was during this broadcast that Kelly questioned GOP strategist Karl Rove's reluctance to call the race in Ohio. "Is this math you do as a Republican to make yourself feel better?" she asked.
24 / 24
Prior to her prime-time promotion, Kelly hosted 'America Live.' Here she is hosting the show in 2010.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com