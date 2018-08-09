The shell company former Trump "fixer" Michael Cohen used to pay Stormy Daniels agreed to throw out its hush-money agreement with the adult film star, a lawyer for Essential Consultants said in a Friday court filing.

Cohen's company asked Daniels' to give back the $130,000 she was paid to stay silent about an alleged affair she says she had with Donald Trump in 2006. The president denies the affair.

In his letter to Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti, Cohen's lawyer Brent Blakely said that his client's company "agrees to accept the rescission of the Confidential Settlement Agreement" and "demands that the full consideration paid to Plaintiff, $130,000.00, be returned."

Avenatti pushed back after the filing Friday, saying that he doesn’t have to accept the offer and that he and Daniels "will never settle the cases absent full disclosure and accountability."

In an interview with CNN, Avenatti called it a "Hail Mary" to try to avoid Trump and Cohen facing deposition.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"Michael Cohen is back to playing games and trying to protect Donald Trump. He is now pulling a legal stunt to try and “fix it” so that we can’t depose Trump," he wrote on Twitter.

Michael Cohen is back to playing games and trying to protect Donald Trump. He is now pulling a legal stunt to try and “fix it” so that we can’t depose Trump and present evidence to the American people about what happened. He is not a hero nor a patriot. He deserves what he gets. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 8, 2018

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, has previously offered to pay back the money in order to be freed from her non-disclosure agreement. She has also claimed that the agreement was invalid because Trump never signed it.

Friday's filing comes amid the ongoing legal battler over the hush money paid to Daniels just days before the 2016 presidential election. Daniels is suing to void her non-disclosure agreement and alleges that Trump defamed her by questioning her account of their relationship.

Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney, pleaded guilty last month to eight charges related to fraud and campaign finance violations. In his plea, Cohen said he paid off two women at Trump’s "direction" to silence them before the election and admitted that the payments were illegal.

Contributing: Fredreka Schouten and The Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com