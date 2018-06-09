Did President Trump run for office because of Gwen Stefani? That's what Michael Moore thinks.

The director, who takes direct aim at the president in his upcoming documentary "Fahrenheit 11/9," shared his theory on why Trump ran for office during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday, saying he made his Trump Tower campaign announcement after realizing Stefani's performance fees on "The Voice" were higher than his own on "The Apprentice."

Some context: "The Voice" was already an established hit when Stefani came aboard in Season 7. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show pays its coaches between $7 million for some first-timers and $13 for million in the cases of veterans Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. If Stefani was paid the median amount, that would put her pay at around $10 million for a season of 26 episodes or just over $384,000 per episode.

Following the first hit season of "The Apprentice" in 2004 (which was still early for reality TV), NBC doubled Trump's appearance fee to $3.2 million or $100,000 per episode for Seasons 2 and 3. However, his appearance fee likely increased during the show's peak. Plus, he owned 50 percent of his show, which brought in significantly more income over the course of 15 seasons. (He even continued earning money from it even after taking office.)

Moore said of Trump, “He’d been talking about running for president since 1998, but he didn’t really want to be president. There’s no penthouse in the White House. And he doesn’t want to live in a black city. He was trying to pit NBC against another network, but it just went off the rails.”

Moore also predicted Trump will get re-elected.

"As things stand right now, everybody should operate as if it's a two-term Trump," he said.

Moore added that if Democrats are going to win in 2020, that candidate is going to need star power.

"We need beloved figures running. Say what you want about Trump, but tens of millions watched his show," he said. "We need Tom Hanks, Oprah, Michelle Obama. Who would not vote for Michelle Obama?"

Gwen Stefani: Style Diary
01 / 27
Happy birthday, Gwen Stefani! There's No Doubt the singer, who turned 48 on Oct. 3, 2017, looks amazing whether she's rocking out or turning the red carpet into her personal runway. Here she is at the People's Choice Awards on Jan. 18, 2017 wearing fishnet tights with a two-piece Reem Acra design.
02 / 27
She paired over-the-knee boots with silver hot pants and a youthful, embellished jacket at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on March 11, 2017.
03 / 27
Stefani looked divine in blush and black, ombre Marchesa gown at the Glamour Women Of The Year awards on Nov. 14, 2016.
04 / 27
Stefani makes a rocker chic exit from Sirius Radio on July 20, 2016 wearing Moschino, fishnet tights, and red studded booties.
05 / 27
Stefani had the look of love in her eye while performing with her guy, Blake Shelton, at the Billboard Music Awards on May 22, 2016. That sparkle in her eye matched her silver and sheer outfit that she rocked with a more natural glam look.
06 / 27
Before accepting her Hero Award at the Radio Disney Music Awards on April 30, 2016, Stefani walked the red carpet with her niece in a form-fitting knee-length white dress with colorful accents.
07 / 27
Stefani holds hands with her beau Blake Shelton while slaying in a sheer Yanina Couture gown at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 28, 2016.
08 / 27
Stefani's look was short and sweet at the Pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Irving Azoff on Feb. 14, 2016. Stefani paired her long sleeve red dress with voluminous ruffles — a perfect choice for Valentine's Day — with bouncy curls.
09 / 27
Stefani showed off her legs in this sheer black gown by Yousef Al-Jasmi paired with a bodysuit at the American Music Awards on Nov. 22, 2015.
10 / 27
Stefani wore her signature fishnet stockings with a colorful mini-dress by Reem Acra with a plunging neckline to the UCLA Neurosurgery Visionary Ball on Oct. 29, 2015.
11 / 27
Stefani wore a black Atelier Versace jumpsuit and matching black pointed pumps to the Grammy Awards on Feb. 8, 2015.
12 / 27
Stefani had fun with fashion at 'The Voice' Season 7 red carpet event on Dec. 8, 2014. She paired a pink and salmon striped sweater with orange shorts and fishnets. Her #OOTD was adorned with whimsical, sparkly patches.
13 / 27
Stefani sparkled in a two-piece by Atelier Versace that showed off her décolletage on the red carpet of the 66th annual Emmy Awards on Aug. 25, 2014.
14 / 27
At the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 24, she looked pretty in a pink and black ensemble by L.A.M.B.
15 / 27
Stefani donned a navy fringe gown with plenty of movement by Ferragamo to the Wallis Annenberg Center For Performing Arts Inaugural Gala at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Oct. 17, 2013.
16 / 27
On May 6, 2013, Stefani wore a black and white two-piece ensemble by Maison Martin Margiela which let the singer flaunt her toned abs.
17 / 27
Stefani is California cool at 'A Time for Heroes' celebrity picnic with her sons, Kingston (left) and Zuma, on June 3, 2012.
18 / 27
Stefani wore a sleek black and white number with bow accents by Giorgio Armani the premiere of 'This Must Be The Place during the 64th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2011.
19 / 27
Stefani stunned in a black trumpet gown by L.A.M.B. with a high neck and gold belt at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS Gala on May 19, 2011.
20 / 27
At a screening of 'The Tree of Life' at Cannes, Stefani sparkled in this black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline by Stella McCartney on May 16, 2011.
21 / 27
Stefani walks the L.A.M.B. runway at the close of her show with her son on Feb. 17, 2011, wearing an animal print ensemble, sparkly bangles, and big bun.
22 / 27
On Sept. 16, 2010, Stefani poses backstage at her L.A.M.B. spring fashion show mixing geometric prints.
23 / 27
She shimmered next to then-husband Gavin Rossdale in L.A.M.B. at the Met Gala on May 3, 2010.
24 / 27
Stefani paired a sleek updo and her signature red lip with this strapless black Chanel Couture gown at the Vanity Fair Oscar party on Feb. 22, 2009.
25 / 27
Stefani had one of the best accessories for a red carpet, a baby bump at the Grammys in Feb. 2006. Her one shoulder L.A.M.B. gown appears to have been dip-dyed in green.
26 / 27
Stefani's love affair with leopard was evident at the MTV Video Music Awards in Miami on Aug. 28, 2005. Her red lips were the perfect complement to the fitted dress.
27 / 27
Carrying a clutch with fringe, Stefani stunned on the Golden Globe red carpet on Jan. 25, 2004 in a white Valentino figure-hugging gown with bow accent.
