WASHINGTON – Former President Barack Obama will travel to Atlanta on Friday to campaign with Stacey Abrams, a Democrat who is vying to be the nation's first African-American woman governor.

Obama's visit coincides with questions with allegations of voter suppression in her race against the state's GOP Secretary of State Brian Kemp. The Georgia NAACP filed complaints last week with state election officials alleging that some voting machines mistakenly showed votes cast for Abrams registering for Kemp.

The latest NBC News/Marist poll of likely voters shows Kemp has a 2 percentage-point lead, which is within the poll's margin of error. The race will go to a December runoff election if neither candidate wins more than 50 percent of the vote.

"President Obama will emphasize that each and every single vote can make the difference and that the best way to overcome voter suppression is to vote," a news release from his office states.

The rally will be at Morehouse College, a historically black college and the alma mater of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Sarah Riggs Amico, a candidate for lieutenant governor, and congressional candidates Carolyn Bourdeaux and Lucy McBath will also attend.

Obama's office says he will discuss affordable health care, the need for quality education and well-paying jobs while discussing what's at stake in this election.

National voting rights organizations and civil rights groups, including the NAACP and the National Urban League, have focused much of their get-out-the-vote effort in Georgia, where they say black voter turnout will be key helping Abrams make history.

Other civic engagement groups have also targeted Georgia, hosting get-out-the-vote events, including an anti-voter suppression rally in Atlanta and buses taking voters to the polls.

“Georgia is fertile because of Stacy Abrams’ candidacy,” said Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League. The group set up a booth during last Saturday’s homecoming at Morehouse College.

Morial said interest among young people in particular seems to be on the rise in hot races and ones where history could be made. While Abrams would make national history in her race, Andrew Gillum would be the first African-American governor in Florida.

“I’m confident that in both of those places young voter turnout and African-American voter turnout is going to be higher than it was in previous midterms,” he said.

