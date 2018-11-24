Miley Cyrus didn't let the California wildfires that destroyed her home earlier this month stop her from having a good time on her 26th birthday.

The singer celebrated with family and loved ones Friday in what appeared to be a low-key affair this year.

Fiancé Liam Hemsworth posted a photo of Cyrus looking happy under an arch of colorful balloons along with a sweet caption.

"Happy birthday to my sweet girl. You’re more precious than ever. So thankful to have you in my life," he wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Her father, singer Billy Ray Cyrus, also posted photos of the fam celebrating her big day.

"Thankful for this moment," he captioned a photo of himself with Miley, Hemsworth and other members of the family, including Miley's younger sister Noah and mom Tish.

He also seemed to reference the wildfires, adding, "My thoughts and prayers with so many hearts that need mended. Peace and love to all."

Earlier this month, Miley shared with her more than 40 million Twitter followers that her home was incinerated in the California wildfires. Still, she felt "grateful" for what remained.

"Completely devestated (sic) by the fires affecting my community," the singer tweeted. "I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong. I am grateful for all I have left."

Cyrus then thanked the first responders.

"Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department!" she continued. "If you are interested in getting involved see next tweet.... Donate $ , Time , Supplies." She concluded, "I love you more than ever."

Contributing: Cydney Henderson

Famous child stars, then and now Screen grab of youtube video '100 Most Iconic Shots of All Time' Web to Watch - 100 Most Iconic Movie Shots Pictured: Macaulay Culkin in 'Home Alone' From Charlie Chaplins Modern Times to Steven Spielbergs Schindlers List, the CineFix YouTube takes the most iconic moments from the most iconic movies in the 100 Most Iconic Shots of All Time compilation. Rewatch 100-classic movies one shot at a time in the five-minute montage online now. youtube.com/CineFix [Via MerlinFTP Drop] Home Alone kid, all grown up Little Kevin McCallister from Home Alone is all grown up, and apparently all those holidays spent by his lonesome have left quite an emotional toll. Macaulay Culkin reprises his role as McCallister, now an angry Uber driver, in new Web series :DRYVRS. The series is written and created by the musician and actor Jack Dishel, and the first episode is available on YouTube. webtowatch.usatoday.com NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 09: Actor Macaulay Culkin attends the Adult Swim Panel: Robot Chicken. Adult Swim at New York Comic Con 2015 at the Jacob Javitz Center on October 9, 2015 in New York, United States. 25749_002 026.JPG (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images For Turner) In case you wanted to see the old crew in their Mickey Mouse days. Justin Timberlake arrives on the red carpet for the 89th Oscars on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACONVALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_M35W2 Ryan Gosling during a CineEurope event on June 19, 2017 in Barcelona. Drew Barrymore (center) next to Henry Thomas (L) and Robert MacNaughton (R) as Michael in a scene from the 2002 motion picture, 'E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial.' Barrymore in April. Eight-year-old Haley Joel Osment with Bruce Willis in 1999's 'The Sixth Sense.' Haley Joel Osment on the red carpet of the 2000 Golden Globe Awards. Osment in June 2017. Eleven year-old British actor Daniel Radcliffe, center, poses for a photo with newcomers, Emma Watson,10, left, and Rupert Grint,11. Radcliffe will play the lead role as Harry Potter in the big screen adaptation of J.J. Rawlings "Harry Potter and the Sorceror's Stone," which is due in theaters next year, while Watson will play Hermione Granger and Grint will play Ron Weasley, Harry's best friends in Hogwarts school. (AP Photo/Warner Bros., Terry O'Neill) ORG XMIT: LA101 NEW YORK, NY - JULY 18: Actor Daniel Radcliffe attends the opening night of "Privacy" at The Public Theater on July 18, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 654894971 ORIG FILE ID: 577295442 PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 21: Emma Watson attends "The Circle" Premiere at Cinema UGC Normandie on June 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 700058669 ORIG FILE ID: 699404950 IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR CRACKLE - Rupert Grint seen at Crackle 2017 Winter TCA at The Langham Huntington Hotel on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision for Crackle/AP Images) ORG XMIT: CAMG103 ORG XMIT: NYET810 In this 1992 file photo originally released by NBC, Phylicia Rashad, portraying Clair Huxtable, left, talks on the telephone while Clarice Taylor, portraying Anna Huxtable, center, and Bill Cosby, portraying Dr. Cliff Huxtable and Raven Symone portraying Olivia, right, look on in a scene from "The Cosby Show. Clarice Taylor, the actress and comedian best known for playing grandmothers on "The Cosby Show" and "Sesame Street," died of congestive heart failure in her home in Englewood, N.J., on Monday, May 30, 2011, said her son, William Taylor. She was 93. (AP Photo/NBC, file) PICTURED; RAVEN SYMONE -- "That's So Raven" (10:30 a.m., ET/9:30 a.m., PT) is a hit sitcom starring NAACP Image Award and Nickelodeon Kids' Choice winner Raven as a teen whose ability to glimpse flashes of the future often gets her into hot water. The original series airs daily on Disney Channel. (DISNEY) (Via MerlinFTP Drop) LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 29: Actress-singer Raven-Symoné attends the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on April 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 700031942 ORIG FILE ID: 675115180 1995 - Casper befriends Kat Harvey (Christina Ricci) in the movie Casper. HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 27: Christina Ricci attends a Emmy FYC Screening for Amazon's 'Z: The Beginning Of Everything' on April 27, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 700037207 ORIG FILE ID: 674204874 THE COSBY SHOW: A LOOK BACK -- NBC Specials -- Pictured: (clockwise, top left) Sabrina LeBeauf as Sondra Huxtable, Tempestt Bledsoe as Vanessa Huxtable, Bill Cosby as Heathcliff "Cliff" Huxtable, Keshia Knight Pulliam as Rudy Huxtable, Malcolm Jamal-Warner as Theo Huxtable, Phylicia Rashad as Clair Huxtable, Lisa Bonet as Denise Huxtable -- NBC Photo --- DATE TAKEN: Unavailable NBC Photo HO - handout ORG XMIT: PX71741 NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 05: Keshia Knight Pulliam attends the "Celebrity Apprentice" Red Carpet Event at Trump Tower on January 5, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 529217065 ORIG FILE ID: 461050742 Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen (ids need to be checked) in the ABC show Two of a Kind --- DATE TAKEN: 1998 By Peter Tangen ABC , Source: ABC HO - handout ORG XMIT: UT79460 Now the duo run fashion line The Row. Here they are attending the CFDA Fashion Awards on June 5, 2017 in New York. ABC7-FAMILY MATTERS--It's a dark and stormy night and chaos reigns when Urkel( Jaleel White,left ) drives Laura (Kellie S. Williams,right) to her cheerleading competition, and they find themslves staying together at a motel during a storm on the "It Didn't Happen One Night" episode of FAMILY MATTERS, airing FRIDAY,OCT. 1 (8-8:30 pm,ET) on the ABC Television Network. 2010. Shannen Doherty, left, and her partner Mark Ballas perform March 22, 2010, on the celebrity dance competition series, "Dancing With the Stars" in Los Angeles. Jonathan Taylor Thomas plays the voice of Simba the cub in "Lion King." LAST MAN STANDING - "College Girl" - Jonathan Taylor Thomas makes a special guest star appearance when he reunites with Tim Allen, his dad from "Home Improvement." When the less-than-studious Mandy gets accepted to not one but two colleges, Kristin realizes it's time to reevaluate where she is in her life. While out on a special date with Ryan, she is pleasantly surprised to see Jon (Thomas), a former co-worker from the diner where she still works, who is now the successful owner of a hip, upscale restaurant. Meanwhile, Mike and Vanessa wonder if Mandy's college choice, a party school in California, is right for her; and Eve gets help with her Junior ROTC competition from neighbor Chuck Larabee, on the Season Finale of "Last Man Standing," FRIDAY, MARCH 22 (8:00-8:31 p.m., ET) on the ABC Television Network. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) JONATHAN TAYLOR THOMAS, AMANDA FULLER, JORDAN MASTERSON ORG XMIT: 153798123 [Via MerlinFTP Drop] DATE TAKEN: 1997--- Taylor, left, Zachary, and Isaac from the group Hanson ORG XMIT: UT46043 NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 12:(L-R) Zac Hanson, Taylor Hanson and Isaac Hanson of the band Hanson visit "U&A" at Music Choice on April 12, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 166523454 ORIG FILE ID: 166429047 "Miley & Lilly meddle" - Miley (MILEY CYRUS) and Lilly (EMILY OSMENT) watch as their friend Oliver asks a girl out on a date on the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana. (Disney Channel) (Via MerlinFTP Drop) MIAMI BEACH, FL - JUNE 10: Miley Cyrus attends iHeartSummer '17 Weekend by AT&T at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on June 10, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) ORG XMIT: 700061073 ORIG FILE ID: 694672946 EDITORS' NOTE. THIS IMAGE IS FOR ONE-TIME USE IN USATODAY.COM AND USA TODAY ON FEB. 29-MAR. 1 IN THE LIFE SECTION. MUST NEGOTIATE THE RATE--RAS. THE WONDER YEARS - "Gallery" 1989 Fred Savage. CREDIT: ABC via Getty Images [Via MerlinFTP Drop] BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 28: Actor Fred Savage attends the UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation Hosts 22nd Annual "Taste for a Cure" event honoring Yael and Scooter Braun at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on April 28, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation) ORG XMIT: 700040536 ORIG FILE ID: 674641090 ABC15 (8/13/96)-- SABRINA, THE TEENAGE WITCH-- Melissa Joan Hart stars as Sabrina, a nice, adolescent witch who constantly wreaks havoc while trying to keep her powers secret in order to live a normal, teenage life, in the new comedy series premiering FRIDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:30-9 pm, ET) on the ABC Television Network. ORG XMIT: ABC15 Actress Melissa Joan Hart attends Lupus LA's 2017 Orange Ball: Rocket To A Cure at the California Science Center on April 22, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACONVALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images ORG XMIT: 1 ORIG FILE ID: AFP_NS05L Amanda Bynes stars in an untitled WB project known currently as the "Untitled Calhoun/Schneider Project" --- DATE TAKEN: Unavailable By Byron Cohen WB HO - handout ORG XMIT: PX70840 FILE - OCTOBER 10: Amanda Bynes was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold on October 10, 2014 in Pasadena, California. NEW YORK, NY - JULY 09: Actress Amanda Bynes attends an appearance at Manhattan Criminal Court on July 9, 2013 in New York City. Bynes is facing charges of reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence and criminal possession of marijuana in relation to her arrest on May 23, 2013. (Photo by Raymond Hall/FilmMagic) ORG XMIT: 503816433 ORIG FILE ID: 173173721 Tamera and Tia Mowry of the television series " Sister, Sister." (Gannett News Service/Paramount Pictures) SANTA MONICA, CA - APRIL 15: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Tamera Mowry-Housley (L) and Tia Mowry attend Tamera Mowry-Housley's baby shower at Casa Del Mar on April 4, 2015 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 547470371 ORIG FILE ID: 469761468 MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE: Frankie Muniz. ©1999 FOX BROADCASTING COMPANY CR: Larry Watson/FOX MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE 59935 Frankie Muniz | partner: Witney Carlson | How you know him: Former child star of 'Malcolm in the Middle' and 'Agent Cody Banks.' On an episode of '3rd Rock from the Sun' Kristen Johnston, far left, mixes prints in a plaid top tied at her waist and polka-dot skirt. SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 22: Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt attends the red carpet of 'Snowden' premiere during the 64th San Sebastian International Film Festival at Kursaal Palace on September 22, 2016 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 671876579 [Via MerlinFTP Drop] Lindsay Lohan stars as both twins in the remake in 'The Parent Trap.' CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 25: Lindsay Lohan arrives at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2017 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2017 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Tony Barson/FilmMagic) ORG XMIT: 700053799 ORIG FILE ID: 688898906 March 27, 1995 Last year's Best Supporting Actress winner Anna Paquin arrives at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles for the 67th Annual Academy Awards. Jonathan Rhys Meyers is working on recovering from alcohol addiction with his sober living companion and bodyguard, says wife Mara Lane. Dakota Fanning, portrayed Sean Penn's character's daughter in the motion picture I Am Sam. She was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award. for her role in the film. Photographed at Universal Studios Hollywood theme park. --- DATE TAKEN: 2/11/2002 By Dan MacMedan NoCredit , Source: For USA TODAY Los Angeles CA Pay - Pay at USAT space rate ORG XMIT: PX66726 NEW YORK, NY - MAY 17: Dakota Fanning attends the 2017 Turner Upfront at Madison Square Garden on May 17, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 700046292 ORIG FILE ID: 684297072 Abigail Breslin in a scene from the motion picture "Little Miss Sunshine." Photo by Eric Lee, Fox Searchlight (Via MerlinFTP Drop) Abigail Breslin starred as Baby.

