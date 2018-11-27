WASHINGTON – Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith led Democratic challenger Mike Espy with about 40 percent of the vote counted Tuesday night.

The race has drawn national attention from both parties as Hyde-Smith has sought to tamp down a controversy over her remarks about a "public hanging" that evoked memories of the state's brutal past of slavery and racism.

Espy is seeking to become Mississippi's first black U.S. senator since Reconstruction. President Donald Trump held two rallies in the state on Monday for Hyde-Smith, urging voters to turn out.

Here's what you need to know about Tuesday's runoff:

Why a runoff?

The race is the conclusion of a special election for the seat of Republican Sen. Thad Cochran, who retired in April. Hyde-Smith was appointed to fill the seat for the remainder of Cochran's term, becoming the first woman to represent Mississippi in Congress.

The candidates were forced into a runoff after neither won a majority in the Nov. 6 election. The race split three ways, with Hyde-Smith earning 41.3 percent of the vote to Espy's 40.9 and former state senator Chris McDaniel snatching 16.4 percent.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CST.

Mississippi Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann said that as of Monday, 46,428 absentee ballots had been requested for the runoff, portending high and perhaps record turnout, at least by runoff standards. The Nov. 6 election set a record for a Mississippi midterm, with more than 940,000 votes cast of the 1.8 million registered voters.

U.S. sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith listens to a fellow panelist of President Trump's round table on criminal justice reform initiatives in Gulfport before Hyde-Smith's rally for support of her runoff campaign against Mike Espy held at the the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi. Monday, Nov. 26, 2018.

Sarah Warnock, Clarion Ledger

The candidates and the controversies

In the weeks leading up to Tuesday's runoff, Hyde-Smith was plagued by controversy. She continues to face backlash from comments made Nov. 2 that she'd be in the "front row" if invited to a "public hanging." The former beef cattle farmer and state agriculture commissioner was also caught on video making comments about voter suppression.

Hyde-Smith's critics say her comments have stirred up images of lynching and Mississippi's racist past, which was underscored Monday when nooses were found hanging from trees near the state's capitol in Jackson.

In his uphill battle to defeat Hyde-Smith, Espy has walked a fine line on the issue of race as he attempts to win over voters. A former congressman and U.S. secretary of agriculture in the Clinton administration, Espy has focused on casting himself as a moderate who can work with both parties on issues like access to health care.

Democrat Mike Espy votes in a runoff election Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018 in Ridgeland, Miss. Mississippi voters are deciding the last U.S. Senate race of the midterms, choosing between Espy and Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith.

Rogelio V. Solis, AP

African-American turnout is key

Although Hyde-Smith's lead in the polls has shrunk in recent weeks, she's still favored to win. To pull off an upset, Espy needs to motivate African-Americans voters to turn out and also capture the votes of some white voters.

“The contest is going to be decided on race one way or the other because Espy’s path to victory is dependent on African-American turnout," Jennifer Duffy, senior editor at the nonpartisan Cook Report, told USA TODAY.

About 38 percent of Mississippians are African-American. Black voters in the state lean strongly Democratic. But the state has historically been a Republican stronghold, as many white voters favor the GOP.

What this means for the Senate

The Mississippi runoff is the last Senate contest this election cycle. If Hyde-Smith wins Tuesday, Republicans will have 53 seats next year instead of the 51 they now hold. Even if she loses, Republicans will still hold a majority in the Senate but will have one less vote to count on.

A total of 53 votes gives Republican Senate leaders room for potential defections but it would not put them over the threshold for most controversial bills, which need 60 votes. While winning a majority in the Senate, Republicans saw control of the House flip to Democrats in the midterms.

More: Mississippi Senate candidates Hyde-Smith, Espy make final pitches

More: A look at Mike Espy before US Senate runoff: People over party, keeping head down

More: A look at Cindy Hyde-Smith before US Senate runoff: Trump's choice, guarded public image

Contributing: Maureen Groppe, USA TODAY, and Geoffrey Pender, Clarion Ledger.

Voters wait in line at a polling precinct in north Jackson.

Harold Gater

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com