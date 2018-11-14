If millennials were hoping jokes about their age group would fade, a new Hasbro game isn't offering much relief.
"Monopoly for Millennials" — the recently released version of the classic board game — centers around the often-mocked generation of people born between 1981 and 1996.
The cover features "Monopoly" icon Rich Uncle Pennybags with a cup of coffee, earbuds and a medal labeled "participation." The tagline on the cover reads: "Forget real estate. You can't afford it anyway."
But plenty of people seem able to handle the price of the game. It sells for $19.82, and Walmart's website currently lists the product as "out of stock."
Though the board features the traditional "Go To Jail" space, there is a major difference in this version of the classic game: Instead of collecting money, players will be collecting experiences as they traverse the board. These experiences include "Parents' Basement," "Thrift Shop" and "Farmers' Market."
"Money doesn't always buy a great time, but experiences, whether they're good -- or weird -- last forever," says the game's description on Walmart's website. The description also notes that "adulting is hard."
In reaction to Hasbro's newest product, many people took to Twitter to express their feelings towards the game.
Some found the game to be an unfair portrayal of their age demographic.
...while others embraced the product.
And then there were those who just didn't know what to make of the game.
