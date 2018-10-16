Most parents and students are in the dark about how much college costs.

That's the main takeaway from the latest data in an ongoing study by the National Center for Education Statistics, part of the Education Department's research division.

Only 11 percent of ninth graders correctly estimated the tuition and fees for one year at a public four-year college in their state. Around 57 percent overestimated the costs, and 32 percent underestimated them.

Across the board, students' forecasts were off by an average of $10,500, and parents by $8,800.

Some 26,000 students who were in ninth grade in 2009 were followed and interviewed throughout high school, college, their work-life and beyond. Their parents were also questioned.

Students and parents tend to focus on a school's sticker price rather than its net price — what they'll actually pay after accounting for scholarships and grants, said Mark Kantrowitz, publisher of SavingForCollege.com.

The net price is more personal and therefore accurate.

Most colleges include a net price calculator on their website, Kantrowitz said, and parents and students should plug in their information to evaluate whether the college is "inside or outside the ballpark of affordability."

With college costs climbing, it can be hard to tell what's affordable. Kantrowitz recommends dividing the net price for one year at the college by your family's total income, which is the sum of your adjusted gross income and untaxed income. "If this ratio is less than 25 percent, the college is affordable," Kantrowitz said.

The Institute for College Access and Success has a list of tips for navigating the financial aid system, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau allows you to compare different colleges' financial aid packages.

But you won't get access to any aid unless you fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Over a third of this year's high school graduates didn't complete the form, personal finance website NerdWallet recently found, leaving behind $2.6 billion in free college money as a result.

The average person who filed the FAFSA in the 2015-2016 academic year received around $8,500 in federal aid.

"No matter how much your family earns, it's crucial to fill out the FAFSA," said Brianna McGurran, NerdWallet's student finance expert.

Financial aid breakdown

In 2016-17, the average undergraduate received $8,440 in grants (federal, state, college and private), $4,620 in federal loans and $1,340 in other aid (tax credits and deductions, work study) Also, 24% of families cited cost as the deciding factor when making their final college choice.

Comparing college aid packages

"Cost to attend minus aid received" sounds like a simple enough way to determine out-of-pocket costs, but it's not always easy to tell which college's offer is best. Here's how to set up a better apples-to-apples comparison:

1. Decode the offer. Terms aren't always clear, so start your review by going through the package line by line to determine what's what. When in doubt, call the college to ask what a particular line item means. Note any conditions - for example, awards only offered to freshmen or that require a minimum GPA. Separate out scholarships and grants (which don't have to be repaid) from loans (which do.)

2. Crunch costs. The college's cost estimate should include tuition and room and board, as well as indirect costs like travel to and from campus and textbooks. (Check that those are reasonable, too, based on details like your hometown and major.) Fill in the blanks for any missing expenses so you can better compare different colleges.

3. Check college policy. If you've banked private scholarships, or expect to, ask the college about its displacement policy. Colleges typically reduce need-based aid to reflect your windfall. Some offset grants first, others, loans. That can make a big difference on which college aid package is more generous.

4. Think long term. Make a multi-year projection, considering how costs will change over the duration of your student's education. As charges rise, aid may cover a smaller portion of the bill. Some colleges also "Front load" grants, offering less such aid for upperclassmen. Depending on the terms, a college offering a smaller amount of annual aid as a four-year award might be the more valuable offer. (CollegeNavigator.gov offers college-specific breakdowns of average aid for freshmen and for all undergraduate students.)

5. Ask for more help. If your financial situation has changed since filing for financial aid - and an award letter doesn't reflect those new circumstances - you might amend your Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or appeal to the college.

© CNBC is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news and commentary. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.

