In this image take from video provided by WCVB in Boston, firefighters battle a raging house fire in Lawrence, Mass, a suburb of Boston, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Emergency crews are responding to what they believe is a series of gas explosions that have damaged homes across three communities north of Boston.

WCVB via AP

Numerous house fires apparently caused by gas explosions erupted around Lawrence, Massachusetts, Thursday, triggering a response from police and firefighters, according to media reports.

Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon says there are 20 to 25 homes on fire in Lawrence. Solomon, who’s in Lawrence, says there are so many fires “you can’t even see the sky.”

There were no immediate reports of injuries. In the nearby town of Andover, town officials were asking everyone in their homes and businesses to evacuate if they smell gas.

Multiple house fires at homes with Gas service. If you have gas service to your house or business please exit the building until further notice. — North Andover Police (@NoAndoverPolice) September 13, 2018

The Massachusetts State Police said it has responded to at least 17 separate reports of fires or explosions.

The Eagle-Tribune newspaper in North Andover reports at least one home has been demolished and several others have caught fire amid a problem with a gas line that feeds homes in Andover, North Andover and Lawrence.

Massaschusetts State Police reported "numerous evacuations of neighborhoods where there are gas odors are underway. "

Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque told The Eagle-Tribune that he’s “never seen anything like this.”

At one point, fire fighters said by radio that there were 12 fires that fire responders had not yet reached.

Lawrence is about 30 miles north of Boston near the New Hampshire state line.

