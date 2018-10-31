Runaway Railway Concept
In Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway, guests ride on Goofy's train.
Walt Disney World

There may be good and bad news for Disneyland fans hoping Toontown’s days were numbered.

Even as paint and interest fade in the beleaguered neighborhood, Disney could soon reinvigorate the area with to a new E-ticket attraction, according to WDW News Today.

The site reported Toontown will host Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, a ride now under construction at Walt Disney World in Florida.

A caveat: Disney has not confirmed the news and while WDW News Today is a credible source, this rumor may remain just that.

A potential boost for Toontown

However, it’s certainly intriguing. According to the site, the Runaway Railway will have little effect on Toontown’s aging skyline as it will be erected behind the existing area.

The site said Disney is expected to announce the project Nov. 19 at D23 D Destination, a fan-appreciation event in Florida.

The project comes on the heels of one of Disneyland’s largest expansions, the 14-acre Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge due to open this summer. Even as Disney recently canceled plans to build a luxury hotel, the entertainment conglomerate continues to invest in its flagship theme park.

Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, set to open next year at Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World, sends riders on an adventure through a Mickey Mouse cartoon short. Guests step through a movie screen and onto Goofy’s train for a ride through a toon world where normal physics may not apply.

Imagineers call it 2 1/2 D, where 3D glasses will not be required.

Superhero land on the way

With just two rides, both aimed at the younger set, Toontown could use a major attraction. WDW News Today said Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin and the child-friendly Gadget's Go Coaster will remain.  

Even as Disney thinks of ways to absorb the large crowds expected for Star Wars, work continues on a superhero-themed land at Disney California Adventure.

A Bug's Land was closed in September to prepare for a new area featuring Marvel characters. Rides are expected to include an Avengers-base roller coaster as well as a Spider-Man dark ride incorporating animatronics and immersive video. No opening date has been announced.

10 best rides at Disneyland
01 / 11
Honorable mention: Splash Mountain | Though it could stand an update, the final drop in this flume ride is worth floating through the various (and dated) "Song of the South" scenes. Here's hoping they boot the B'rers (Rabbit and Bear) and install the Avengers. Call it Bash Mountain (or, based on the value of the Marvel franchise, Cash Mountain).
02 / 11
10. Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin | Combine the hurl-inducing effects of spinning teacup with the black-light effects of a dark ride and you have this Toontown (pictured) favorite. The cars don't seem to achieve the RPMs of which the teacups are capable, but maybe that's because Car Toon Spin has more things to hold your attention, if not your lunch.
03 / 11
9. Peter Pan's Flight | Board a sailing ship and soar over London toward Neverland in the greatest dark ride ever made. The attraction is so masterfully done, there is no way to improve upon it. Peter Pan will forever stand the test of time.
04 / 11
8. Buzz Lightyear's Astro Blasters | In a blatant attempt to reach video gamers, Imagineers developed this hybrid ride/laser tag attraction. Each rider fires away at targets and the one with the highest score wins (nothing). Riders spin the cars using the centrally located joystick, bringing the added enjoyment of messing up your opponent's shots. Never relinquish control of the joystick.
05 / 11
7. Thunder Mountain Railroad | This is by far the best ride to take at night. The last hill especially is worth waiting for dark, as lit fuses race along the mine shaft to ignite the dynamite. It's also not a bad coaster, with scenes reminiscent of the original Mine Train ride of more than 50 years ago.
06 / 11
6. Star Tours — The Adventure Continues | Before a much-needed update a few years, the farce was with this attraction. The 2-D film and PeeWee Herman-voiced pilot are gone, replaced by 3-D and C3PO. You're likely to get a different journey each time as computers shuffle the scenes. The pod-racing bit remains a favorite, with a visit to Kashyyyk, the Wookiee planet, right behind.
07 / 11
5. Pirates of the Caribbean | This may be the park's most iconic ride, and not just because it was the last one Walt Disney oversaw from start to finish. Filled with as many gags as animatronic figures, even a pandering update for the sake of the movie did not diminish its classic look and feel. It's also one of the lengthier rides, a nice break from the summer heat. The lackluster queue, however, leaves much to be desired.
08 / 11
4. Matterhorn | The views and vintage thrills make this a winner. Younger visitors may take potshots at the world's first steel-tube coaster, with its slow roll down the mountain. A recent and welcome upgrade replaces the creaky abominable snowman with a more fearsome animatronic monster (and don't miss what lurks on the lift hill). Money may have been better spent smoothing out a bumpy ride, but the Matterhorn's old-fashioned charm likely will never be embraced by those Millennial whippersnappers. Fine. Now get off my mountain!
09 / 11
3. Space Mountain | Want to guess how fast you're traveling through space during this indoor ride? About as fast as you drive through your neighborhood — 30 mph. The darkness and wind in your face offer the illusion of speed, which takes nothing away from this roller coaster. It's even better during the Halloween season when it transforms to Ghost Galaxy.
10 / 11
2. Indiana Jones Adventure | The ride-motion vehicles were cutting-edge for their time, but the effects put this ride at No. 2. The pyrotechnics and projected images, as well as the last-second escape from the rolling boulder, have riders jumping right back in line — and it's a great line through the caves and to the dig site. That troop transport truck parked out front is the one that dragged Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in "Raiders of the Lost Ark."
11 / 11
1. Haunted Mansion | This ride has so many things going for it: fast-moving line, discovery of new details with each ride and the best make-out opportunity for young people in lust. The addition of the legendary Hatbox Ghost, an effect that took more than three decades to perfect, lands this attraction solidly in the top spot. Even if the newest ghost makes the 998 other ghosts seem less spirited.
