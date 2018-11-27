WASHINGTON –The murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi has evoked mixed feelings for Abdulrasheed Alfaqih.

Like the rest of the world, Alfaqih was horrified to learn about Khashoggi’s gruesome killing at the hands of Saudi Arabian operatives inside a consulate in Turkey. At the same time, Khashoggi’s death has given the 36-year-old human-rights leader new hope for his life’s work: ending the war in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia and Iran are vying for power in a proxy war that has devastated Alfaqih’s homeland.

“Yemen is one big Saudi consulate,” Alfaqih said, sharing a catch-phrase that has emerged in Yemen since Khashoggi’s death. The Washington Post columnist, a critic of the Saudi regime, was allegedly tortured and dismembered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

“All Yemenis are like Khashoggi,” Alfaqih added, “but without the Washington Post” to expose and broadcast their fate.

Alfaqih is one half of a Yemeni power couple. With his wife, Radhya Almutawakel, he co-founded an independent human-rights group in Yemen, called Mwatana, to document the death and destruction caused by the ruthless war between the Saudis and the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. Their work has been hailed by rights activists, cited by major news outlets, and noticed by Saudi officials who ordered their detention last summer in a short but harrowing ordeal.

The human-rights duo has tried for years to get world leaders to pay attention to the Yemen war’s disastrous consequences, with minimal success. But Khashoggi’s murder has changed that.

The Yemen conflict has moved into the spotlight, particularly in the United States, where some lawmakers in Congress are pushing for an end to America’s military support for the Saudi-led coalition. The Senate voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to advance a resolution that would force the Trump administration to end the U.S. military's role in Yemen.

The measure still faces significant hurdles before passage, but the 63-to-37 represented a remarkable rebuke to the Trump administration’s Yemen policy, as well as to Saudi Arabia’s conduct both in Yemen and in the Khashoggi case. Many lawmakers believe that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered Khashoggi’s murder, although the Saudi government has denied that.

lfaqih and Almutawake are now in the U.S., pressing their case with the Trump administration and lawmakers in Congress. In private meetings on Capitol Hill and at the White House earlier this month, they pleaded with policymakers to use America's international leverage to force a negotiated settlement.

“I’m scared,” Almutawakel told USA TODAY in an interview before Thanksgiving. Yemen has never captured so much attention, she said, the Saudi government has never faced this kind of pressure to account for its role in the war.

“If it doesn’t happen now, we will never win,” she explained.

There has been some progress already. The U.S. has stopped refueling Saudi jets. And top White House officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, have called for a cease-fire and peace talks – but that message has had the perverse effect of worsening the conflict.

“This was perceived as a call to escalate the war,” with the two sides fighting to gain an advantage ahead of any forced negotiations, lfaqih said.

Almutawakel echoed the same opinion, saying both the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi rebels have resorted to ruthless tactics that go beyond the pale.

"In Yemen, there are no heroes. We have only criminals and victims," she said.

The official death toll in their country stands at more than 57,000 people, according to an independent analysis by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project. But that does not begin to capture the horrors of the war, which has sparked widespread starvation and disease. A Nov. 20 report from Save the Children estimates that 85,000 children under age five may have died from extreme hunger since the war escalated in 2015.

“We feel like the murder of Khashoggi does deserve all the attention that its getting,” said Almutawakel. “But at the same time, we are sad to see that thousands of Yemenis die and do not get a fraction of the attention the Khashoggi’s case has.”

lfaqih and Almutawake oversee a team of about 70 investigators, who work across Yemen to document civilian deaths and other war crimes. "Every day we try to develop it to be something could be used legally in the future, for accountability," Almutawake says.

The pair had their own run-in with the Saudi-led coalition as they were preparing to leave Yemen in June for a series of meetings abroad. They were detained at a checkpoint and told they would not be allowed to leave the country "by orders from the (Saudi) coalition," Almutawake recalled.

Her husband managed to send a text message to their office and pressure mounted for their release. They have not returned to Yemen since then – fearing they would be unable to leave again.

But they cannot stay abroad much longer, they said, because they need to return to their work and their team.

Almutawake said she is optimistic that the Khashoggi case will spark real progress towards peace. "It's very possible," she said. "It’s not that complicated."

The alternative, she added, is too bleak to consider.

"The Khashoggi case is very dangerous," she said. "Because if Mohammed bin Salman succeeds with it, it means he could do anything with us, with journalists, with human-rights defenders. It's like a death sentence for us as a human rights defenders."

