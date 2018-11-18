A New Jersey woman and her fiance were killed while driving to their wedding in Berks County, Pennsylvania, according to reports.

Bride Kathryn M. Schurtz, daughter of former Fanwood Councilwoman Karen Schurtz, and Kathryn's fiance Joseph D. Kearney, died in a crash Wednesday while driving to their wedding in Pittsburgh, according to the Facebook page for the municipal government of Fanwood, Union County.

More: Coast Guard member conducts water rescue on wedding day

More: New Jersey police rescue bride from flooded car on her wedding day

Kathryn Schurtz, 35, of Jersey City grew up in Fanwood and loved reading, cooking and having new adventures with her fiance, according to the post.

She graduated from Union Catholic High School in Scotch Plains, Union County, and received her undergraduate degree from George Washington University, according to her obituary. She also earned her Masters of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame.

The two were killed in a chain-reaction crash on I-78 in Berks County involving a tractor-trailer, according to News12 New Jersey.

Visitation will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Roman Catholic Church, 1571 Martine Ave., Scotch Plains, from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19, and 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, followed by a Mass at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Kathryn M. Schurtz Scholarship Fund at Union Catholic High School, Scotch Plains.

More: Wisconsin mother is the only survivor after family of five's kayak capsizes on Lake Superior

More: More than 37,000 people were killed in car crashes in 2017, NHTSA reports

Follow Amanda Oglesby on Twitter: @OglesbyAPP

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com