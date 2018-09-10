Majestic views of North Cascades National Park
01 / 20
North Cascades National Park in Washington has some of the best views in the Pacific Northwest. From deep forests to towering mountains, the beauty and variety of the park will make your head spin. If you need to sit down, glacial melt water, stunning scenery and easy access make Diablo Lake an awesome destination for hikers, boaters, anglers, photographers and campers.
02 / 20
When you see more stars than you can count, the moonlight is reflecting off snow-capped mountains and you hear the whisper of the wind in the trees, you’ll know you’re in North Cascades National Park. With almost 400 miles of trails and geographic diversity that will surprise you, North Cascades is the kind of park that will keep you coming back for another adventure.
03 / 20
North Cascades National Park is home to animals with fins, fur, feathers and scales, but the higher you go, the fewer animals you see. Up in this dramatic and beautiful environment, the mountain goat rules. Thanks to their specialized hooves and body shape, they can easily travel over the cliffs and mountains where few predators will follow.
04 / 20
Fall is one of the best times to visit North Cascades National Park. When temperatures start to drop, chlorophyll in the needles of larches is drawn into the tree, making the needles turn from green to vibrant yellow. The gorgeous display only lasts a few weeks before the needles fall off, but during that time, it’s an amazing sight.
05 / 20
If you’re a fan of mountain peaks and high-altitude adventure, you’ve got to visit North Cascades National Park. The Cascade Pass Trail offers quick access to an alpine wonderland, with views of the jagged tops of Eldorado, Johannesburg, Magic, Mixup and McGregor. Continuing on the Sahale Arm Trail takes you to the toe of Sahale Glacier and endless purple mountains majesty.
06 / 20
Black bears are the most common and widely distributed species of bear in North America. Over 1,500 black bears have been spotted in North Cascades National Park. When not part of a family group, black bears are usually solitary. They’re excellent tree climbers, clever problem solvers and will eat almost anything. When hiking and camping in bear habitat, be sure to properly store your food and give them the space they deserve.
07 / 20
In the heart of the forest, a hiker rests on a log stretched across a rushing stream. At water’s edge, a newly emerged dragonfly tests its wings in the chill air. Just below the tumbling surface, young salmon leave their rocky beds to make their way downstream in search of the sea. In a myriad of ways, flowing water is the lifeblood and defining element of North Cascades National Park.
08 / 20
The mountain world of North Cascades National Park is a rich and varied ecosystem -- a place bound together by geography, climate and the interactions of living communities of plants and animals. It is the dramatic variations that visitors notice first: the sharp contrast between old-growth forests of the river valleys, the vibrant beauty of alpine meadows and the rugged splendor of icy glaciers and rocky peaks. You may need more than one visit to see it all.
09 / 20
Mountain peaks rise above the clouds like islands on an ocean of fog. It’s a peaceful scene, but only temporary. No matter what time of year, visitors to North Cascades National Park should remember that mountain weather is unpredictable and prone to sudden changes. Your level of preparedness will always impact your level of enjoyment.
10 / 20
Salmon are an icon of the Pacific Northwest. The Skagit River in North Cascades National Park is part of the only watershed in the continental U.S. to have runs of all Pacific salmon species: chinook, coho, chum, pink and sockeye. Every autumn between August and December, thousands of salmon work their way up the river, struggling against the current and leaping high out of the cascading whitewater to reach their spawning beds. The spectacle not only draws curious tourists but also hundreds of bald eagles that come to feed on these amazing fish.
11 / 20
Highly elusive, lynx live in the eastern forests of North Cascades National Park. Members of the cat family, adult lynx can measure up to 40 inches in length and 40 pounds in weight. These cats are mostly active during dusk and dawn, hunting snowshoe hare and smaller mammals. During the day, they rest and hide in the tree cover. Agile and silent, they’ll see you before you see them.
12 / 20
North Cascades was envisioned as a wilderness park from its inception and over 94 percent is designated as the Stephen Mather Wilderness. It lies at the core of over 2 million acres of federally designated wilderness -- one of the largest such areas in the lower 48 states. Enjoy the solitude, peace and challenge that hiking in this beautiful park offers. Remember to walk lightly, so that many generations more may discover this place as you will.
13 / 20
Explore jagged peaks crowned by more than 300 glaciers, listen to cascading waters in forested valleys or stand on what feels like the top of the world. In North Cascades National Park, scenic vistas abound like this shot of the park’s Copper Ridge at sunset. Can you believe all of this beauty is less than three hours from Seattle?
14 / 20
One of the most strenuous trails in North Cascades National Park reaps stunning rewards for those willing and able to make the grueling trek. The historic lookout on the summit of Sourdough Mountain can be approached via Diablo or Pierce Mountain sides. Both trails are steep, and both pass through forest and meadow communities before arriving at the rocky lookout site with views of lakes, peaks and glaciers in every direction. Pictured here is the view over the top of Sourdough Mountain with Diablo Lake visible down below.
15 / 20
A hike through alder branches, thick vine maple stands, stinging nettle, devil's club and a moss-covered gully is all worth it to reach this gem-colored lake. Bright and inviting, that first cold plunge into the icy lake reinvigorates like nothing else can. That’s what a trip to North Cascades National Park is all about.
16 / 20
On your next visit to North Cascades National Park, keep your eyes and ears open for hoary marmots. These large, furry rodents live at high elevations near cliffs and rocky outcrops that provide good subsurface protection, escape from predators, food supplies and relief from annoying insects. Their high-pitched squeaks can be heard over large distances. Marmots are social creatures, so you can often find them in groups.
17 / 20
The hills are alive with music! At North Cascades National Park, meadows are carpeted in wildflowers -- some that are found nowhere else in the world. In late February and early March, look for flowers in low-elevation forests, while in August and early September, wildflowers bloom in the alpine zone.
18 / 20
Sunset casts cotton candy colors on Mount Shuksan, reflected here in the still waters of North Cascades National Park’s Picture Lake. With a name like that, you know it’s a great place for photography. Visitors to this amazing alpine landscape can also enjoy hiking, climbing, rafting, camping and more.
19 / 20
The Monogram Lake Trail is a steep, scenic day hike or overnight backpack to a small cirque lake ringed by glaciated peaks and subalpine meadows. Miles of toil are rewarded when the trail enters picturesque meadows and approaches the stunning blue lake. Monogram Lake usually is frozen until July. It is one of many small, jewel-like high lakes scattered throughout the North Cascade Mountains, legacies of past alpine glaciation.
20 / 20
North Cascades National Park preserves some of the finest mountain country in North America -- a hiker’s smorgasbord. From accessible trails and short, scenic strolls to steep, grueling hikes that will make your legs burn but your heart sing, there is a trail here that will suit your mood. The extreme gradients of climate and topography contribute to an impressive diversity of habitat and species, giving intrepid hikers so much to see and experience.

North Cascades National Park turned 50 years old on Oct. 2. For five decades, the park has protected dynamic wilderness landscape, glaciated peaks, countless cascading streams, unique natural beauty and important human histories. 

To celebrate the occasion, the U.S. Department of the Interior has put together a gallery of the park's magnificent scenery, from jewel-like lakes to meadows carpeted in wildflowers to the animals that call it home. Scroll through the photos above, then take a look below for another special 50th birthday, the National Trails System: 

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available
50th anniversary of the National Trails System
01 / 22
Explore a remnant of the legendary American West. The Pony Express National Historic Trail is the route where men on horseback carried mail across the country from 1860-1861. The horse-and-rider system became the country’s most direct and practical means of east-west communications before the telegraph. Today, you can auto-tour the route visiting interpretive sites and museums, or hit the trail by foot, bike or horseback.
02 / 22
Perhaps the most famous trail on our list, the Appalachian National Scenic Trail is a 2,180-mile-long footpath that stretches from central Maine to northern Georgia. The trail traverses the scenic, wooded, pastoral, wild and culturally resonant lands of the Appalachian Mountains. It’s great for a short day hike or thru-hiking the entire length -- either way you’ll enjoy some spectacular scenery.
03 / 22
The Oregon National Historic Trail relates the struggles, sacrifices and triumphs of the half a million pioneers who migrated along the trail between 1840 and 1869. Today, the Oregon Trail continues to beckon to the adventurous, and modern highways connect the trail traces, structures, graves and markers left on the landscape to remind us that the trail lives on.
04 / 22
Skis or sled-dogs? The Iditarod National Historic Trail is the only winter trail in the National Trails System. The trail offers a rich diversity of climate, terrain, scenery, wildlife, recreation and resources in an environment largely unchanged since the days of the stampeders. Nowhere in the National Trails System is there such an extensive landscape, so demanding of durability and skill during the winter travel season.
05 / 22
Crossing Arizona’s rugged mountains and the Grand Canyon, the Arizona National Scenic Trail is an 820-mile trail that winds from Mexico to Utah. While primitive, the trail offers something for everyone -- from remote and challenging wilderness to easily accessible passages near local communities. This trail is a premier recreation destination for hikers, equestrians, mountain bicyclists, cross-country skiers, snowshoers and joggers.
06 / 22
On their famous expedition, Lewis and Clark passed through Idaho’s Lemhi Range, marvelling at the quick landscape transitions and gorgeous scenery. The area is still well-known for its colorful wildflower displays. Modern day explorers can follow in the expedition’s footsteps on the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail and experience the same awe without the 19th century hardship.
07 / 22
From the Rocky Mountains to the Pacific Ocean, the Pacific Northwest Trail is a unique hiking experience, offering a variety of back-country scenery and outdoor adventures. The 1,200-mile trail runs from the Continental Divide to the Pacific Ocean and meanders through areas rich in Native American and pioneer history.
08 / 22
Walk in the footsteps of the Civil Rights Movement. The Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail commemorates the events, people and route of the 1965 Voting Rights March in Alabama. The series of marches from Selma to Montgomery brought the conflicts of the voting rights movement into homes across the country and focused attention on how segregated policies continued to divide society.
09 / 22
The Ala Kahakai National Historic Trail is a 175-mile trail network that traverses hundreds of ancient Hawaiian settlement sites, fishing shrines, near-shore reefs, sea turtle habitats and other hidden treasures of Hawaii. Ala Kahakai means “trail by the shoreline” in the Hawaiian language, and the trail indeed hugs the island coastline until ending at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
10 / 22
The California National Historic Trail follows a mid-19th century highway across 10 states including Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Utah and California. Travelers took numerous routes to create the best course to the lures of gold and farmland in California. This trail commemorates the pathway that brought the country closer together and offers auto touring and educational programs to present-day gold seekers and explorers.
11 / 22
From 1838-1839, more than 16,000 Cherokee were forcibly removed from their homes in the southern Appalachian Mountains to stockades and internment camps. They were then forced to walk hundreds of miles to reservations in present-day Oklahoma. The Trail of Tears National Historic Trail was designated to preserve the story, the routes and support the associated sites that commemorate the Cherokees' tragic migration.
12 / 22
The Continental Divide National Scenic Trail, the “King of Trails,” navigates dramatically diverse ecosystems through mountain meadows, granite peaks and high-desert surroundings. The trail crosses from the Rocky Mountains to Mexico for 3,100 miles.
13 / 22
The El Camino Real de Tierra Adentro National Historic Trail recognizes the primary 16th through 19th century route between the colonial Spanish capital of Mexico City and the Spanish provincial capitals in what are present day New Mexico and Texas. Today, the cultural corridor created along the Camino Real reflects the heritage and riches of Native America, the Old World and the modern societies of the United States and Mexico.
14 / 22
The Florida National Scenic Trail stretches from the northwest edge to southern tip of Florida and crosses some of the most beautiful, unique landscapes in the country. Along the way, you can hike, swim, paddle or fish as you enjoy the lush scenery and spectacular wildlife.
15 / 22
Established in 1980, the North Country National Scenic Trail links scenic and cultural areas across seven states from New York to North Dakota, allowing visitors to experience a variety of northern landscapes. Once completed, the North Country Trail will be the longest continuous hiking trail in the United States.
16 / 22
Volunteers build a new section of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail in Wisconsin. According to the Partnership for the National Trails System, volunteers contributed more than a million hours to the National Scenic and Historic Trails in 2017.
17 / 22
Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail commemorates Spanish Commander Anza’s route taken on the expedition to bring colonists to the San Francisco Bay area in 1775-1776. Today, one can experience diverse deserts, mountains and coastal areas, and learn about the role of American Indian and Spanish cultures in the settlement of Arizona and California.
18 / 22
From 1846 to 1869, over 70,000 Mormons traveled the Mormon Pioneer National Historic Trail to escape religious persecution. The trail extends from Illinois to Utah and passes by historic landmarks, such as Scotts Bluff National Monument and the Ancient Bluff Ruins. Along the scenic journey, take advantage of available auto-touring, interpretive sites, horseback trails and museums.
19 / 22
The Natchez Trace National Scenic Trail consists of five separate trails totaling over 60 miles in Mississippi. On foot or horseback, you can experience wetlands, swamps, Spanish moss, hardwood forests and more as you follow in the steps of those who walked hundreds, and even thousands of years before you.
20 / 22
The Nez Perce National Historic Trail commemorates the flight of the Nez Perce Indians from their homeland in the Pacific Northwest to Canada to escape capture by the U.S. military. Using an indirect escape route as dictated by terrain and strategy, the Nez Perce passed through four states and traveled over 1,170 miles from Oregon to Montana.
21 / 22
The Old Spanish National Historic Trail opened a land route across 19th century Mexico between the Tierra Adentro (modern day New Mexico) and California’s burgeoning settlements. The trail offers rich cultural history and no shortage of outdoor activities with numerous hiking trails, wayside exhibits, historic landmarks and the beautiful red-rock canyons.
22 / 22
The Pacific Crest National Scenic Trail is a popular pathway through some of the most outstanding scenic terrain in the United States. Beginning in southern California, the trail travels a total distance of 2,650 miles through California, Oregon and Washington until reaching the Canadian border. Thousands of hikers and equestrians enjoy this national treasure each year.
The national park Instagram photos of @USInterior
01 / 100
Explore a rugged, isolated island, far from the sights and sounds of civilization. Surrounded by Lake Superior, Isle Royale National Park in Michigan offers unparalleled solitude and adventures for backpackers, hikers, boaters, kayakers, canoeists and scuba divers.
02 / 100
The Northern Lights ripple and shine above Isle Royale National Park in Michigan. A quiet hilltop above Lake Superior is a great place to watch this incredible sight.
03 / 100
Take a moment and enjoy sunset at Isle Royale National Park. Here, amid stunning scenic beauty, you'll find opportunities for reflection and discovery, and make memories that last a lifetime.
04 / 100
Scramble down the rocks of Blueberry Cove in Isle Royale National Park to enjoy the cool, blue water of Lake Superior. Is there anything better on a summer day?
05 / 100
A foggy morning face off at Isle Royale National Park.
06 / 100
Enter the quiet of the boreal forest and wander beneath spruce and fir trees. Perch on a rock and experience Lake Superior’s moods, which share and change the area’s rugged shoreline. After a day of kayaking, explore the night sky and witness the Milky Way sparkling overhead. This is this northeastern end of Isle Royale National Park in Michigan.
07 / 100
One of the most photogenic places on earth, Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming never disappoints. With a total height of over 13,000 feet, the mountains tower 7,000 feet over the Snake River Valley. Created by geologic forces over the course of 10 million years, don’t you think it’s about time you saw this amazing place for yourself?
08 / 100
The amazing sights at Grand Teton National Park will make you fall in love with nature. There are stunning views of mountains and rivers. Here, two baby owlets huddle together in a heart-shaped hole in a tree.
09 / 100
Our public lands give some of the most spectacular views, like this one of Grand Teton National Park.
10 / 100
One of the most beautiful and most photographed scenes in Grand Teton National Park is Schwabacher Landing. On any given morning, a crowd will gather to shoot the reflection of the Teton Range in the quiet stream or beaver ponds. A few years ago, D. Brent Young was lucky enough to capture this amazing photo of a cow moose feeding in the stream with fall color and the towering Teton peaks in the background.
11 / 100
Grand Teton National Park is truly breathtaking!
12 / 100
A serenely beautiful pic of wildflowers in late spring at Grand Teton National Park. As the days get longer and the weather gets warmer, spring is the perfect time to get outdoors and explore America’s public lands!
13 / 100
Kate Garibaldi captured this summer scene of a field of arrowleaf balsamroot flowers framing the Teton Range at sunrise.
14 / 100
The Teton Range glows orange and red after a fresh coat of snow.
15 / 100
Amazing photo of a moose through a light blanket of fog in Grand Teton National Park! Daniel D'Auria captured this image the Cattleman's Bridge site just after sunrise as a lone bull moose was crossing the Snake River.
16 / 100
Soft clouds of snow drift on the wind down the slopes of Longs Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado.
17 / 100
The sunrise at Bear Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park is magical. Watch the light move over the mountaintops and treelines and share a quiet moment with nature.
18 / 100
Spectacular views aren’t all you can see along Trail Ridge Road at Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado. Wildlife from mule deer and elk to reptiles and birds call the park home. You can get the feeling that they enjoy the scenery as much as we do.
19 / 100
Gorgeous autumn leaves frame Bear Lake in this stunning shot of Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado. Pictures like this make us want to pack our bags and go. Don’t you agree?
20 / 100
Known for majestic mountains and beautiful lakes, Rocky Mountain National Park includes a range of climates and environments -- from forests to mountain tundra. And all the views are pretty spectacular.
21 / 100
A gorgeous sunrise over Dream Lake at Rocky Mountain National Park.
22 / 100
Cool clouds fill the sky just after sunset in this picture of Rocky Mountain National Park. Taken from Bear Lake, the image shows Rocky Mountain’s beautiful alpine landscape, including Hallett Peak in the background.
23 / 100
A mama moose helps her baby cross the Colorado River at Rocky Mountain National Park. Moose usually have one or two calves in early summer, and the babies stay with their mother for a year.
24 / 100
A stunning shot of the Milky Way rising over Rocky Mountain National Park’s Longs Peak. At 14,259 feet, Longs Peak towers above all other summits in Rocky Mountain. The flat-topped monarch is seen from almost anywhere in the park.
25 / 100
A petroglyph is an image pecked or engraved on a rock surface. According to one Hopi elder, this petroglyph, found on Mesa Verde National Park’s Petroglyph Point Trail, may tell the story of two clans separating from other people and returning to their place of origin. Like many petroglyphs, this panel seems intended to communicate the oral stories that keep Native American cultures alive.
26 / 100
Cliff Palace is the largest cliff dwelling in North America. Constructed from sandstone bricks and a mortar of clay, ash and water, these buildings have been standing for more than 800 years as a testament to the architectural skills of Ancestral Pueblo people. Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado preserves these structures so that future generations can learn more about these fascinating people.
27 / 100
Kiva is a Hopi word meaning “ceremonial room.” Kivas were important ceremonial gathering places in the life of Ancestral Puebloans -- comparable to the churches, synagogues, temples and mosques of today. It appears that every clan (made up of the extended family) had its own kiva for use during ceremonies and other social events. The light shining into this kiva makes for an excellent picture at Mesa Verde National Park.
28 / 100
The cliff dwellings at Mesa Verde National Park glow in the flickering light of luminaries. These special events make this extraordinary place seem even more amazing.
29 / 100
We found the secret to time travel! Explore Mesa Verde National Park to experience the wonderfully preserved cliff dwellings of the Ancestral Pueblo people. The park contains 5,000+ known archeological sites -- from the cliff dwellings to mesa top sites of pithouses, pueblos, masonry towers and farming structures. A visit here is like going 1,000 years into the past.
30 / 100
In the setting sun, the golden sandstone walls and long shadows of the cliff dwellings in Mesa Verde National Park offer scenes of beauty and wonder. It’s an experience you’ll never forget.
31 / 100
A view that’ll stop you in your tracks: Mount Oberlin at Glacier National Park in Montana.
32 / 100
Glacier National Park is not named so much for its small glaciers, but for the colossal work of enormous glaciers in the past. The glaciers remaining in the park today are small, alpine icepacks that melt and refreeze in place. However, evidence shows that many are shrinking and may disappear for good soon. Make sure to hike up to see scenes like this at Grinnell glacier before they’re all gone.
33 / 100
The amazing scenery of Glacier National Park is only half of the visitor experience. Seeing majestic wildlife like this bighorn sheep will help you realize why this place is so special.
34 / 100
Come and experience Glacier National Park's pristine forests, alpine meadows, rugged mountains and spectacular lakes. With over 700 miles of trails, it’s a hiker's paradise for adventurous visitors seeking wilderness and solitude.
35 / 100
Fall is all about colors! Along the Glacier’s Middle Fork of the Flathead River, the trees’ yellow and gold contrast nicely with the deep blues of the water.
36 / 100
Dreaming of summer hikes and endless views like this one from Highline Trail at Glacier National Park? If this doesn’t inspire you to plan a trip to this Montana landmark, we don’t know what will.
37 / 100
Talk about an epic view! This pic was taken at Glacier’s Haystack Falls.
38 / 100
Who’s up for a swim? The crystal clear waters of Lake McDonald are calling you. This photo was taken near Glacier National Park’s Apgar Boat Dock.
39 / 100
Glacier National Park is a place of stunning natural wonder. There aren’t enough superlatives to describe scenes like this mountain goat among wildflowers with an incredible mountain backdrop. You should experience it for yourself.
40 / 100
Many Glacier is considered the heart of Glacier National Park. Massive mountains, active glaciers, sparkling lakes, hiking trails and abundant wildlife make this a favorite of visitors and locals alike. View from one of the overlooks at Many Glacier.
41 / 100
A stunning sunset over Glacier’s Lake McDonald.
42 / 100
An old cabin sits along the route from St. Mary to the Canada border at Glacier National Park in Montana. Whoever used this cabin must have enjoyed the tremendous view of Chief Mountain every day!
43 / 100
Glacier National Park in the fall is simply stunning. Pictured here is McDonald Creek, which is the longest stream in Glacier at more than 25 miles.
44 / 100
A field of wildflowers along Glacier’s Going-to-the-Sun Road.
45 / 100
It’s one of those perfect days at Glacier National Park in Montana. Sigh. Photo of the park’s Wild Goose Island.
46 / 100
Watching the sun rise on the east side of Glacier National Park is a must when visiting the park. You’re sure to capture stunning moments like this one from the park’s Swiftcurrent Lake.
47 / 100
With the tallest dunes in North America, Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve in Colorado is a great place for a hike. Eric Magayne captured this shot from High Dune -- one of the park’s most popular spots -- after being caught in a sandstorm near the summit. Nature’s reward: A double rainbow.
48 / 100
This is a fascinating sight at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve in Colorado. Each year in late September, Morris Gulch turns into a golden river of aspen trees. In contrast, the steep slopes and drier and can only support smaller trees and shrubs, so the bright color of the aspens really stands out.
49 / 100
Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve is a great place to enjoy the night sky. With little artificial light, the stars shine brightly and the moonlight reflects off the snow and sand, giving everything a blue glow.
50 / 100
Every March, thousands of Sandhill cranes stop in Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve on their way to their northern breeding grounds. The fields and wetlands of Colorado’s San Luis Valley provide excellent habitat for these majestic birds. With the dunes and mountains nearby, they dance and call to each other. It’s one of nature’s great spectacles.
51 / 100
Here's a rare sight: A herd of elk cross the dunes at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve.
52 / 100
Explore Great Sand Dunes around the full moon for a surreal experience hiking in the dunes in bright moonlight without flashlights. It's an experience that is could be compared walking on the moon itself.
53 / 100
This picture from Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve has everything! Fall colors, massive sand dunes and snow capped mountains showcase this marvel of the West. Visiting here is an experience unlike anywhere else. Did you know you can sled down the dunes?
54 / 100
On an October morning, photographer Howard Hill went out to Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park in Colorado hoping for a great sunrise picture. When a morning rain storm passed, he ended up with something even better: This great rainbow shot from the canyon rim.
55 / 100
Because of the sheer, tall cliffs, the bottom of the Black Canyon of the Gunnison in Colorado only gets a few hours of direct sunlight each day. It can often seem like a dark and haunting place. This awesome detail of the cliff face captures that feeling.
56 / 100
The Black Canyon hosts a variety of ecosystems -- from pinyon pine, juniper and scrub oak forests at the rim to the shady and vertical inner canyon walls, and down to the riparian community along the Gunnison River. If you get lucky, you might see strange and interesting wildlife like this collared lizard.
57 / 100
Big enough to be overwhelming, still intimate enough to feel the pulse of time, Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park in Colorado exposes you to some of the steepest cliffs, oldest rock and craggiest spires in North America. With two million years to work, the Gunnison River -- along with the forces of weathering -- has sculpted this vertical wilderness of rock, water and sky.
58 / 100
A place of wonder and epic views, Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park is an often overlooked park in Colorado. Once you see the 2,000 foot tall, narrow canyon walls dropping almost vertically to the Gunnison River, you’ll never forget it.
59 / 100
A photo of two cute bobcat kittens with their mother at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park in Colorado. Sometimes called wildcats, bobcats are roughly twice as big as the average house cat. They have long legs, large paws, and tufted ears, and gets its name for its tail, which appears to be cut or "bobbed." Female bobcats typically have 2-4 kittens. Usually born in spring, the kittens begin traveling with mom within a few months and hunting on their own by fall.
60 / 100
This blacktail deer knows how to enjoy the Olympic National Park in Washington. Find a meadow covered in flowering purple lupines and settle in for a relaxing afternoon. Is there anything more peaceful than this?
61 / 100
The upper elevations of Olympic National Park in Washington can get some harsh winter storms. At Hurricane Ridge, powerful snowstorms can coat everything in a deep white blanket, leaving only snow and silence.
62 / 100
Olympic National Park in Washington has something for everyone. In between the gorgeous beaches and majestic mountains, there are deep, old-growth forests with wandering rivers to explore. You’ll never want to leave this place of amazing natural beauty.
63 / 100
Sunset at Point of the Arches in Olympic National Park. Part of the park's remote Shi Shi Beach, Point of the Arches features rock formations called sea stacks that stretch into the Pacific Ocean. The best time to visit is April through October, but the beach can get busy during the summer months.
64 / 100
With over 922,000 acres, Olympic National Park in Washington is a land of beauty and variety. A day's exploration can take you from breathtaking mountain vistas with meadows of wildflowers to colorful ocean tide pools. This stunning photo was taken during sunrise at the park's Second Beach.
65 / 100
Visitors to Olympic National Park can take in fantastic views of scenic vistas of snow-capped peaks and subalpine forests at Hurricane Ridge, the park’s most easily accessed location in high country. Hurricane Ridge has a number of hiking trails, from ridgetop traverses to steep trails that descend to subalpine lakes and valleys.
66 / 100
No two miles of Olympic National Park's Pacific coastline are alike. From beaches to cliffs plunging into the sea, Olympic's 73 miles of Oregon coastline is a must see when visiting the park.
67 / 100
Clear skies and fireweed in the high country -- both are sure signs of mid-summer at Olympic National Park in Washington.
68 / 100
Many first time visitors to Death Valley are surprised it is not covered with a sea of sand. Less than one percent of the desert is covered with dunes, yet the shadowed ripples and stark, graceful curves define "desert" in our imaginations. The Mesquite Flat Dunes are the best known and easiest to visit in the national park. A dramatic shot of the Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes at sunrise.
69 / 100
Nestled in a remote valley between the Cottonwood and Last Chance Ranges, the Racetrack is a place of stunning beauty and mystery. The Racetrack is a playa -- a dry lakebed -- best known for its strange moving rocks (sometimes weighing hundreds of pounds). Although no one has actually seen the rocks move, the long meandering tracks left behind in the mud surface of the playa attest to their activity.
70 / 100
Devil’s Golf Course is an immense area of rock salt eroded by wind and rain into jagged spires. So incredibly serrated that “only the devil could play golf on such rough links.”
71 / 100
Located in both California and Nevada, Death Valley is the largest national park in the lower 48 states. Andrii Iasynetskyi snapped this amazing photo from Zabriskie Point at first light. With the sun still below the horizon, creating an unbelievably beautiful purplish red glow, and the moon still high in the sky, “this moment was huge luck in a photographic sense,” Andrii says.
72 / 100
Death Valley National Park never disappoints with 3.4 million acres of desert and mountains. Donna Fullerton captured this gorgeous view as a storm rolled in, giving more color and contrast to the Grapevine Mountains while churning sand creates the illusion of fog.
73 / 100
Death Valley is an example of a rain shadow, or a warm and dry spot blocked from the rain because it’s in the shadow of large mountains.
74 / 100
Watching the sun rise from Death Valley National Park's Zabriskie Point is a must. Part of the park's Furnace Creek Area, Zabriskie Point provides spectacular views of a maze of wildly eroded and vibrantly colored badlands with the flat salt plains and the Grapevine Mountains visible in the distance.
75 / 100
Mount Rainier offers an exciting challenge to mountaineers. Each year thousands of people successfully climb this 14,410 foot active volcano. Reaching the summit requires a vertical elevation gain of more than 9,000 feet over a distance of eight or more miles.
76 / 100
With the glow of the Milky Way and the northern lights above you, camping at Mount Rainier National Park beats any 5 star hotel.
77 / 100
Golden light trickling through fog makes Mount Rainier seem more like a dream than reality.
78 / 100
The clear, icy and swift Ohanapecosh River tumbles over Silver Falls as it flows from its headwaters in the glaciers and snowfields and on to the sea.
79 / 100
Here’s a gorgeous shot of streaming sunlight, interesting clouds and a crescent moon above Mount Rainier National Park.
80 / 100
Capped with glaciers, the peak of Mount Rainier is always a stunning white while the meadows and forests that ring the mountain offer visitors more colorful places to explore.
81 / 100
A hiker enjoys the view along the Mildred Point Trail. Located in the park’s Longmire Area, the Mildred Point offers a chance to see the Kautz Glacier.
82 / 100
The first rays of sun hit the top of Mount Rainier and are reflected on the mirror-like surface of Tipsoo Lake. It’s an incredible sight and easy to experience. The park has hiking trails ranging in difficulty from easy to very challenging, so no matter your level of commitment, you can still get some amazing views.
83 / 100
Mount Rainier National Park’s Paradise area is famous for its glorious views and wildflower meadows. We can definitely see why.
84 / 100
This high altitude view of the Tatoosh Range and Mount Adams at sunset from Skyline Trail will take your breath away.
85 / 100
An amazing summer shot of Mount Rainier as seen from the park’s Spray Park Trail. Open forest predominates for most of this hike and Eagle's Cliff overlook offers a spectacular view of Mount Rainier and the Mowich Glacier. Later, a short spur trail leads to a good view of Spray Falls. During the height of summer, the flowering meadows of Spray Park rival the beauty of any in the park.
86 / 100
Check out this stunning sunrise at Reflection Lakes. This area of the park is famous for its great hiking trails and spectacular views of Mount Rainier reflected in subalpine lakes.
87 / 100
Skyline Trail is an incredible 5 mile hike with enough purple mountains majesty to keep you smiling for weeks.
88 / 100
The Milky Way appears over the summit of Mount Rainier in Washington's Mount Rainier National Park. The streaks of light on the Mount Rainier: those are climbers getting an alpine start and heading towards the summit.
89 / 100
Long a favored destination for park visitors, Morning Glory Pool was named in the 1880s for its remarkable likeness to its namesake flower.
90 / 100
Great Fountain Geyser is one of the great geysers of Yellowstone.
91 / 100
Grand Prismatic Spring at Midway Geyser Basin paints an incredible picture in vibrant blues, yellows and oranges.
92 / 100
As if views of the geysers in Yellowstone National Park aren’t enough, here’s an incredible photo of the Milky Way over Castle geyser. With one-of-a-kind landscapes, terrific wildlife viewing and outstanding recreational opportunities, there’s a universe of exploration in our first national park.
93 / 100
Yellowstone National Park's Lamar Valley might be known for its wildlife viewing, but it is also a great place to watch the sun set.
94 / 100
Bison gather along the Gibbon River during winter.
95 / 100
Traffic jams mean something different at Yellowstone.
96 / 100
Uncle Tom’s Trail: The perfect place to catch your breath and take in the incredible views of Lower Falls of the Yellowstone River at Yellowstone National Park.
97 / 100
A gorgeous sunrise over Yellowstone National Park's Mammoth Hot Springs.
98 / 100
A visitor enjoys the rain and sunset in Yellowstone National Park.
99 / 100
A pika harvesting colored leaves in the fall poses on a colorful rock at Sheepeater's Cliff in Yellowstone National Park.
100 / 100
The seasonal changes at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming can be sudden, but the park never fails to provide visitors with stunning scenery no matter the month.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com